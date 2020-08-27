Release Liners Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Substrate Type, by Labelling Technology, by Application and by Geography

Release Liners Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 73.11 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Release liners market is mainly driven by label industry. Half of the demand is from lable industry. Release liner usage for tapes, medical and industrial applications, however, are growing much faster. Increase in cost of raw material is a major challenge before the market. Technological development in liners are trending the market.

Based on application, the labels segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the large use of release liners in the labels industry, it is coated on both sides of the release agent during printing and converting.

Release liners market based on substrate type has been segmented into glassine/calendered kraft paper, polyolefin coated paper, films, clay coated paper, others. Films segment is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. Films release liners offers superior properties, such as superior caliper control, it provides high subsequent adhesive rate and stable release performance. These properties are driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By Region, release liners market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for release liners during the forecast period. This is due to emerging digital label printing technology and increasing demand of improved labelling by various end-use industries in this region.

Scope of the report:

Release Liners Market, by Material Type:

• Silicone

• Non-silicone

Release Liners Market, by Substrate Type:

• Glassine/calendered Kraft Paper

• Polyolefin Coated Paper

• Films

• Clay Coated Paper

• Others

Release Liners Market, by Labelling Technology:

• Pressure-sensitive

• Glue-applied

• In-mold

• Sleeving

• Others

Release Liners Market, by Application:

• Labels

• Pressure-sensitive tapes

• Industrial

• Hygiene

• Graphic Arts

• Medical

• Others

Release Liners Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• The 3M Company (US)

• Sappi Limited (South Africa)

• Mondi Group (Austria)

• Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)

• Polyplex Corporation Ltd. (India)

• LINTEC Corporation (Japan)

• Eastman Chemical Company (US)

• UPM (Finland)

• Gascogne (France)

• Loparex (US)

