Global Calcium Propionate Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Form, Application, and Region.

Global Calcium Propionate Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding calcium propionate market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in calcium propionate market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Calcium propionate are food additives and acts as an antimicrobial agent and it is widely used as preservative in variety of products. By killing the bacteria and fungi during baking process, it helps to increase the shelf life of food. This market is extremely growing owing to the rising preferences of consumers towards fresh food, hygiene and long shelf life products. As compare to other food additives, calcium propionate is less toxic. Food preservative such as sodium propionate are corrosive to the skin, eye and mucous membranes, while calcium propionate is not an irritant. Calcium propionate is one of the food preservative that avoids the spoilage of food products, especially during transportation. It possesses antimicrobial properties that increase efficiency and processing tolerance, and extend the shelf life of various food products. Thus, increase in demand for calcium propionate is expected to boost the calcium propionate market in the forecast period.

Calcium propionate is a cost effective additive as compared to the other food preservatives, which is a major factor that drives the market. With the exception of being used as a preservative, it has a wide range of Forms that drives the market, such as being used as an additive in cow feed. When it is used as a preservative food, it avoids the spread of milk fever disease among cows. Moreover, it can also be used as a pesticide for plants. The increasing demand for free-from food such as non-preservative food is the major restraint of the calcium propionate market. Besides, the lack of raw materials and its rising prices are hindering production volumes. The product demand is increasing in the developing markets such as Asia pacific and South American countries, which are almost unexplored. Thus, proper development of planning in these regions would be a great opportunity. As well, manufactures are now focusing on various R&D and innovation investments to launch new products.

Based on Form, The dry segment is accounts for a larger share of the global calcium propionate market in 2018. It is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as ease of mixing and better dispersion throughout the food matrix. The calcium propionate is influenced by the varying storage conditions such as low temperature and humidity. Hence, changing climatic conditions is further influencing the market growth.

Based on Application, food segment is anticipated to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast timeframe. Food segment includes Bakery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, and Fish & Seafood Products). Calcium propionate is used as bread in the food industry and the growth of the food industry are rapidly increasing due to bread consumption which fuels the demand for calcium propionate.

North America is the largest consumer of calcium propionate accounts highest market share. Countries such as the U.S and Canada are the major contributors to this regional market owing to high production and consumption of food products. Europe is the second largest region followed North America in terms of value and volume. Europeans Countries such as the U.K, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain are the major contributors to the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest developing region in this market with the growing demand for calcium propionate on the backdrop of the increasing population and changing habits of food consumption in countries of APAC.

The Scope of Global Calcium Propionate Market:

Global Calcium Propionate Market, by Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Global Calcium Propionate Market, by Application:

• Food

o Bakery Products

o Dairy & Frozen Desserts

o Meat

o Fish & Seafood Products

• Feed

Global Calcium Propionate Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Calcium Propionate Market:

• Perstorp Holding AB

• Niacet Corporation

• Kemira

• Macco Organiques Inc.

• AB Mauri

