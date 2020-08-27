Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 930.2 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Nanofiltration is the recent advancement in the membrane filtration process in surface water filtration and fresh groundwater filtration process. This type of filtration helps in water softening and sterilisation of water. The global nanofiltration membrane market is driven by its applications and demand from end users, which include water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, chemical & petrochemicals, pharmaceutical & biomedical, textile and metalworking industry. In the food & beverage industry, nanofiltration membrane is used to concentrate food & beverages naturally without degrading the products. At the same time, increase in disposable income of individual and high standard of living across developed and emerging economies leads to an increase in demand for fast food & beverages. This makes way for an increase in demand for nanofiltration membrane for the concentration of food & beverages.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Nanofiltration membrane finds application in water and wastewater treatment that includes water softening and colour removal, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, and desalination. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across emerging economies such as India and China and an increase in demand for water for domestic and industrial purposes are expected to boost the growth of the nanofiltration membrane market. Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry across developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil also increase the demand for nanofiltration membrane in the market. In addition, an increase in sales of generic medicines, developments in medical infrastructure, and the rise in demand for low-cost drugs are expected to drive boost the growth of the nanofiltration membrane market.

At the same time, high installation costs and lack of funds in the emerging economies such as India restrict market growth. Furthermore, nanofiltration membranes are highly sensitive to free chlorine inability in treatment of chlorine concentration is expected to hinder the growth of the nanofiltration membrane market. Increase in the use of chemical free water treatment procedures across various industries provides potential growth opportunities for market expansion.

According to type, the polymeric segment dominated the market in 2017, on account of its demand in wastewater treatment and water purification plants as these membranes operate on low pressure and provide higher filtration rate. There is a significant increase in the demand for water filtration techniques due to the increase in scarcity for pure water in regions such as North America and the Middle East. This, in turn, increases the requirement of nanofiltration membrane in the water filter technology.

Among the regions, North America is a leading region in the market. It is expected to maintain its dominance in the nanofiltration membrane market during the forecast period and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region because of increase in usage of nanofiltration membranes in water treatment systems and high government regulations regarding water pollutions and environment safety.

The nanofiltration membrane Market report also provides a company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, and recent development analysis is the parameters included in the report.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

Scope of Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market:

Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market, By Type:

• Polymeric

• Inorganic

• Hybrid

Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market, By Application:

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Food & Beverages

• Chemical & Petrochemicals

• Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

• Others

Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Alfa Laval

• Applied Membranes, Inc.

• Argonide Corporation

• Danaher

• DowDuPont Inc.

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Inopor

• Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Pall Water

• Synder Filtration

• DOW Chemical

• Toray Water

• Culligan

• Synder Filtration

• Linde

• Merck

• Siemens

• SPX Flow

• Shanghai Minipore

