Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Component, Application, and Region

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is the dominant type of fluoropolymer that accounts for approximately 50% fluoropolymer consumption, worldwide. The applications of PTFE in various industries including automotive & aerospace, chemical & industrial processing, electronics & electrical, building & construction, and consumer goods.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Drivers and Restrains

The Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of growth in automotive industry. The polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the (PTFE) market. PTFE has a large number of advantages over other polymers, because of their versatile properties such as high dimensional stability, high heat resistance, lightweight, and good chemical resistance.

The use of PTFE in automobiles results in increased fuel efficiency and decreasing emissions. The various applications in aerospace require PTFE such as fire-retardant and emits low smoke and toxic gases that can stand with aggressive applications under a wide range of temperatures.

The opportunity for PTFE market is used in the medical applications because of chemical inertness that makes it biocompatible and easily degraded by medical fluids. Plastic surgery, cardiovascular, peripheral vascular grafts, orthopedic, dental and ophthalmology are some of the applications in the healthcare industry, which use PTFE for its exceptional properties. At present, the Europe and United State are witnessing rapid growth of PTFE consumption (US$ XX Mn in 2018) in the healthcare industry.

The increasing use of recycled PTFE is a challenge for the growth of the PTFE market as it changes the key properties of the resin. The prices of PTFE have varied and increase in the recent years, due to shutting down of several Chinese and European manufacturing units. China accounted for more than 40% of the global consumption of PTFE in 2018 and is also the world’s largest PTFE manufacturer. Currently, the average price in the PTFE in market US$ 15 per kg.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of product form, the PTFE market is segmented into granular, fine powder, dispersion, micronized and others. The PTFE granular resins offer chemical inertness, low coefficient of friction, high-temperature resistance, outstanding chemical resistance, excellent adhesion, low-temperature toughness, electrical properties, and superb water repellant properties. Granular PTFE finds application in industries includes automotive & aerospace, and chemical & industrial processing because of their resistance to high temperature and chemicals.

Among the all End-use industry, Electronics & electrical segment is projected to be the dominant market for PTFE. PTFE has important applications in the electronics & electrical end-use industry as it offers excellent electrical insulation properties under harsh environmental conditions such as aggressive chemicals and high temperatures. In terms of application Sheet the PTFE market is segmented into Coating, Pipes and Films. Films segment is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, by reasons of increasing foreign investments and expanding application area, economic growth, cheap labor, growth of manufacturing industries, of PTFE in chemical & industrial processing and electronics industries are projected to drive the PTFE market. Countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan, which are the major hubs for the manufacture of electronic components, are projected to drive the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market in Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, by Product From

• Granular

• Fine Powder

• Micro Powder

• Others (include dispersions, liquids etc.)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, by End-use industry

• Chemical & Industrial Processing

• Electronics & Electrical

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Consumer Goods

• Building & Construction

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, by Application:

• Sheet

• Coating

• Pipes

• Films

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, Major Players

• 3M Company (Dyneon GmbH)

• Arkema

• AGC Inc.

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIESLtd

• DowDuPont

• Edlon

• Fluorocarbon Surface Technologies

• Hubei Everflon Polymer CO.Ltd

• Impreglon UK Limited

• INOFLON

• Marcote UK LTD

• Metal Coatings Corp

• Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

• PTFE Applied Coatings

• Solvay

• The Chemours Company

• Toefco Engineered Coating SystemsInc.

• Whitford Corporation

