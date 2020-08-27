Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, Technology, End-use, and Region.

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ 14.8 Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

High-performance ceramic coatings (HPCC) are ceramic substrates coated with thin ceramic layers that offer enhanced resistance to high temperatures, wear, and corrosion than other conventional ceramics. They are an important part of the advanced coatings industry, on account of their physical and mechanical properties, which include corrosion and erosion resistance against a wide range of chemicals and across several applications. These coatings can sustain high temperatures up to 15,000°C. It is largely used in the automotive industry, both in interior and exterior applications. It is mainly applied to automotive engine components, which help in increasing fuel efficiency.

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Dynamics:

Rapid growth in the automotive industry across developing countries, such as India and China is the primary factor driving the growth in the global high-performance ceramic coatings market. Also, there is considerable growth in the commercial aviation and aerospace & defense sectors, which is expected to fuel business development. The expected increase in demand for environmentally acceptable surface treatments will offer higher prospects for further growth of the nano-ceramics market. Moreover, technological advancements, such as advancements in plasma sprayed coating practices are expected to deliver profitable opportunities for the growth of the high-performance ceramic coatings market.

On the other hand, the high cost of production is expected to restrain the growth of the global high-performance ceramic coatings market.

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Segmentation:

According to the technology, the thermal spray coating segment holds the largest market share of the global market by 2027, because of long self-life of the finished products and high accuracy. Also, thermal spray coatings are applied on turbo-machinery, like high-pressure turbine seals, rotor-path linings, bearings, compressor seals, airframe, oil seals, and engine components of commercial and defense aircraft. Increase in production and export of military aircraft and components across developed and developing countries, for example, the U.S., the UK, France, China, and Russia increases the demand for thermal spray coatings, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the high-performance ceramic coatings market. Similarly, the MMR report covers all segments in the high-performance ceramic coatings market, such as technology, end-user, and region.

Region-wise, North America region registered for the largest market share in 2018 of the global high-performance ceramic coatings market, thanks to the presence of active automotive and aerospace industries in the region with significant consumption of high-performance ceramic coatings by the U.S. Also, Europe, being the automotive hub of the world, with a major contribution from Germany is also expected to have significant growth of high-performance ceramic coatings in the future. The Asia-Pacific region expected to hold the largest market share by 2027 of the global high-performance ceramic coatings market, because of an increase in consumption of these coatings in the automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare industries. Also, the increase in investments by key market players for the R&D activities, growth of their production capabilities, and product portfolios are expected to increase the growth of the APAC high-performance ceramic coatings market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, By Product Type

• Oxide Coating

• Carbide Coating

• Nitride Coating

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, By Technology

• Thermal Spray

• Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

• Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

• Others

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, By End-use

• Automotive

• Aviation

• Chemical Equipment

• Medical

• Others

Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market

• Aremco Products, Inc

• Ceramic Polymer GmbH

• Saint Gobain SA

• Bodycote Plc

• Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

• Akzo Saint-Gobain

• DowDuPont

• Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd.

• APS Materials Inc.

• A&A Coatings

• Kurt J. Lesker Company Ltd.

• Fosbel

• Keronite Group

• Oerlikon Metco

• Swain Tech Coatings

