Metal Packaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product, By Material, By Application and By Region.

Metal Packaging Market was valued US$124.63 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ XX Bn By 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Increasing urbanization, rise in packaged food sales, increasing demand for aerosol products, rising demand for metal packaging in alcohol industry, increasing consumption of canned vegetables & foods and improved standard of living are the driving factors for metal packaging market. Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry are boosting the growth of the metal packaging market. Increase in demand for metal-based healthcare products such ointment tubes, tablet wrappers, trays, metal sterilizers, and others are offering potential growth opportunities.

Metal Packaging Market is segmented into product type, material type and application type. The products segment is further segmented into cans, caps & closures, barrels & drums, and others. The Cans segment is holds a XX% share of Metal Packaging Market. Cans are valued for their convenience, protection, sustainability and portability. Caps & closure segment finds its major application in pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care packaging. Barrels & drums packaging are tough, reliant and economical.

Metal packaging material include steel, aluminium and others. Steel material segment is lead the Metal Packaging Market by XX%. Aluminum packaging offers a high level of corrosion resistance, optimal protection properties by an impermeable metal barrier to light, ultra-violet rays, water vapor, oils and fats, oxygen and micro-organisms.

The Foods & beverages segment has led the market and accounted for nearly XX% of the market share. Improved lifestyle and increased disposal income are responsible for rise in demand for packed and processed food. This has driven the market for food & beverages packaging market.

North America is estimated to hold XX% market share of the global metal packaging market due to the presence of strong food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Asia Pacific is predicted to show a growth at XX% CAGR. Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa will show a significant growth on account of consumer preference towards lightweight and easy-to-dispose packaging.

The key players operating in the Global Metal Packaging Market are Silgan Holdings, Rexam Plc, Jamestrong Packaging, Shetron Group, Ton Yi Industrial, Bericap Group, GM Material Packaging Ltd., Fujian Fuzhen Material Packaging Co. Ltd., Mcor of Limited, Ardagh Group, Alcoa Incorporated, CPMC, Manaksia Group, Emballator Material Group, Crown Holdings and Grief Incorporated.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Metal Packaging market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Metal Packaging market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Metal Packaging market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Metal Packaging market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Metal Packaging Market Report

Metal Packaging Market, By Product Type:

• Cans

• Caps & Closures

• Barrels & Drums

• Others

Metal Packaging Market, By Material Type:

• Steel

• Aluminum

• Others

Metal Packaging Market, By Application Type:

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare

• Personal Care

• Others

Metal Packaging Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analyzed in the Metal Packaging Market :

• lcoa Incorporate

• Amcor Limited

• Ardagh Group

• Ball Corporation

• CPMC

• Crown Holdings

• Greif Incorporated

• Silgan Holding

• Rexam Plc

• Ton Yi Industrial

• Can Pack S.A.

• Empac European Material Packaging

• Traxim, Drafil, Timeless Tins Ltd.

• Sonocco Products Company

• Silgam Holdings

• Anheuser-Busch Companies Inc.

• Reynolds Group Holdings.

• Ardagh Group

• Alcoa Incorporated

• Manaksia Group

• Emballator Material Group

• Crown Holdings

• Grief Incorporated

• Jamestrong Packaging

• Shetron Group

• Ton Yi Industrial

• Bericap Group

• GM Material Packaging Ltd.

• Fujian Fuzhen Material Packaging Co. Ltd.

