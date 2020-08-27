Global Glyphosate Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Crop Type, Application, Form, and Region.

Global Glyphosate Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.20 % during a forecast period.

Glyphosate is a herbicide, which is widely used in North America and across the globe. It is a safe, effective and cost-efficient solution and also known as a one-in-100-year molecule, which helps to revolutionize modern agriculture.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rapid industrialization of the agriculture sector and the extensive usage of agrochemicals have enhanced food production across the globe. Glyphosate has become the widely used agricultural chemical because of ability to enhance food production and a relative lack of concern about its persistence and toxicity over other types of herbicides. Despite the superior available solution about its safety and efficacy, there is concern within the agri-food industry regarding the glyphosate’s outlook. Strict government regulations regarding the moisture levels, which must be less than 30 % for cereals, pulses, and canola are expected to hamper the global glyphosate market growth. Some of the farmers have complained against the usage of glyphosate because it causes the cancer. Many healthcare advocated for the glyphosate ban on the usage of glyphosate, which is probably harmful to humans.

The usage of the glyphosate in the agriculture sector as an active herbicide agent is expected to propel the global glyphosate market growth during the forecast period (2019-2027). It is used to prevent the growth of unwanted broadleaf weed, which helps to increase the agricultural production. It also aids in increasing the plant growth & supports seasoning of certain crops like cotton, canola, soybean, berry crops, and corn. Additionally, the functionalities & applications in integrated pest management is creating new growth avenues for industry key players across the globe. The ease of availability, glyphosate and usage in many formulation like ready-to-use liquid, liquid concentrate, and solid form are expected to increase the product adoption in the agricultural sector.

Conventional crops are expected to share US $XX Mn share in the global glyphosate market. The maximum share in the market is attributed to the requirement for weed control and avoiding tillage. Glyphosate is used as an herbicide for the production of the wheat, sunflower, sorghum, soybean, tea plantations, cotton, and maize.

Regional Analysis of the Global Glyphosate Market:

The availability of the agricultural land, adoption of modern agricultural practices and altering the harvesting trends are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the glyphosate market across the region. Most of the emerging economies are dependent on agricultural resources, which is expected to increase the demand for glyphosate in the region. As population growth in developing countries like China and India, the demand for food and other resources is increasing. Some of the farmers are frequently using the glyphosate to grow crops faster and increase production. At the same time, some of the prominent key players are producing the glyphosate-resistant seeds, which are empowering farmers to use glyphosate to protect plants from natural effects.

China has ample capabilities to produce glyphosate and it is a major exporter of glyphosate across the region. At present, the glyphosate production capacity concentrates majorly in China. In 2018, the global glyphosate production capacity was XXXX tons. China’s glyphosate industry is more integrated and concentrated because of the supply-side reform and environmental supervision of China.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Glyphosate Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Glyphosate Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Glyphosate Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Glyphosate Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Glyphosate Market

Global Glyphosate Market, By Crop Type

• Genetically Modified Crops

• Conventional Crops

Global Glyphosate Market, By Application

• Agricultural

o Grains & Cereals

o Oilseeds & Pulses

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Others

• Non-Agricultural

Global Glyphosate Market, By Form

• Liquid

• Dry

Global Glyphosate Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Glyphosate Market

• Bayer AG

• Nufarm Limited

• Monsanto Company

• Syngenta AG

• The DOW Chemical Company

• SinoHarvest

• BASF

• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Company

• Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, Inc.

• Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.,Ltd

• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

• United Phosphorus Limited

Global Fluorochemicals Market

Global Glyphosate Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/48280

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com