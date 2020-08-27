Global AI in Computer Vision Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Components (Hardware, Software), by Vertical (Automotive, Sports and Entertainment,Consumer, Robotics and Machine Vision, Healthcare, Security and Surveillance, Agriculture, Others), and by Geography

Global AI in Computer Vision Market is expected to reach USD 23.67 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In present days, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the booming market throughout the world. Innovations in computer vision software, along with the introduction of deep learning and AI technologies, are expected to accelerate the growth of the AI in computer vision market. As deep learning-based computer vision software helps in minimizing human intervention and provides a real-time solution for industrial and non -industrial applications the market for AI in computer vision is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Global AI in Computer Vision Market is majorly segmented by component, and vertical. By components, the market is segmented as Hardware and Software. The market is segmented by vertical, which includes Automotive, Sports and Entertainment, Consumer, Robotics and Machine Vision, Healthcare, Security and Surveillance, Agriculture, and Others.

Geographically, the AI in Computer Vision Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market for AI in Computer Vision market during the forecast period. Startups in the US are receiving funds from various organizations to imply the AI technology in autonomous drones and other flying vehicles.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global AI in Computer Vision Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global AI in Computer Vision Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, vertical, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global AI in Computer Vision Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global AI in Computer Vision Market.

Key Players in the Global AI in Computer Vision Market Are:

• NVIDIA

• Intel

• Qualcomm

• Apple

• Alphabet

• Microsoft

• Facebook

• Wikitude

• Xilinx

• Basler

• Teledyne Technologies

• Cognex

• General Electric

• Avigilon

• Keyence

The scope of the Global AI in Computer Vision Market:

Research report categorizes the Global AI in Computer Vision – Product & Service Market based on component, vertical, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global AI in Computer Vision – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global AI in Computer Vision Market, By Components:

• Hardware

• Software

Global AI in Computer Vision Market, By Vertical:

• Automotive

• Sports and Entertainment

• Consumer

• Robotics and Machine Vision

• Healthcare

• Security and Surveillance

• Agriculture

• Others

Global AI in Computer Vision Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: AI in Computer Vision Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global AI in Computer Vision Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global AI in Computer Vision Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America AI in Computer Vision Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe AI in Computer Vision Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific AI in Computer Vision Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America AI in Computer Vision Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue AI in Computer Vision by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global AI in Computer Vision Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global AI in Computer Vision Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

