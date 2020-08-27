Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Access Control System, Type, End User and Region

Global automatic gate and door opening system market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period.Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market

Market Definition

Automatic gate and door opening system is used to open gate or door with less or without any human touch. This system is widely used in industries, companies, colonies, collages, shopping malls, cinema halls and schools. It uses various kinds of sensors such as PIR sensors, laser sensors, radar sensors and more. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Rapid development in urban areas and increasing modernization among various industrial and commercial sector are the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Automatic gate and door system provides some benefits such as security and safety, no need of any physical efforts, durability, convenience to enter and leave the automatic gates, privacy and ability to keep unauthorized human or vehicle out of the gate or door are ultimately propelling the growth of market. Furthermore, automatic gates and doors are strong and can be available in customized sizes, its ability to save space and availability in a variety of designs and styles are expected to improve market growth during forecast period.

However, high initial cost associated with establishment of automatic gate or door system is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Also maintenance cost, automatic gates can cause physical harm and be dangerous to a person and power failure can cause trouble are some of the restraining factors that could hinder the growth of market.

Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market: Segmentation Analysis

By access control system, card tag system and fingerprint identification system segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to maintain their dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Nowadays, most of the IT companies are using access card control systems and fingerprint identification system is driving the growth of the market. Access control system is the technique which is used to control passage into or out of any area. Card tag and fingerprint system is used to gain access to go inside or outside of the gate or door. The consumer just have to show their access card on automatic gate then gate compares the accessed data and saved data, if data matches the gate will automatically open. It increases safety and security for the data inside particular industrial sector.

By type, swinging gate and sliding gate segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to continue their dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Automatic sliding doors use different kind of sensors to sense the human appearance near the gate or door. They are widely used in the supermarkets, shopping malls, cinema halls, department stores and in several government offices. It basically use PIR sensors which is an electronic sensor, that can measures infrared light radiating from objects in its field of view. Sliding gates or doors are accessible as single, bi-part, and telescopic sliding systems and can provide an emergency escaping service in case of power failure.

The Aviance’s Motorised Sliding Gates are functions on an easy but effective mechanism by sliding on the each side of the opening. They use tested graded steel for the manufacturing of sliding gate & therefore the sliding gates is strong to protect consumer’s premises from an unauthorized access.

Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the growing awareness about the automatic gates and doors among the end users based across the region. Also increasing demand of residential, industrial and commercial automation is driving the growth of market.

In Nov 2019, KENWA launched GS700 series Soft-Close / Self-Close for sliding Door.

GS700 series Soft Closer is designed to bring sliding doors to a safe, smooth and controlled stop that protects the door from bouncing or slamming shut and eliminates pinch points.

Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market: Key Developments

In October 2018, Beninca Group launched a new series of HI-MOTIONS telescopic gates and fast motors at Equipe Baie Fair 2018.

In July 2019, CAME made partnership with Özak Geçiş Teknolojileri San Tic, which is one of the leading Turkish manufacturers of turnstiles, bollards and road blockers. This partnership allows CAME to expand strong place in the global automatic gate and door opening system market for both public spaces and urban places. This will improve company’s customer base and market presence.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market

Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market, By Access Control System

• Card Tag System

• Fingerprint Identification System

• Voice Recognition System

• Face Identification Camera System

• Remote Control System

• Iris Scan System

• Telephone Access System

• Proximity Sensor System

• Keypad System

Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market, By Type

• Swinging Gates

• Sliding Gates

• Shutter System

• Boom Barriers

• Bollards

Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market, By End User

• Commercial

• Transportation Hubs

• Military

• Industrial

• Residential

• Others

Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market, Key Players

• Came Uk

• Rib S.R.L.

• Aleko Products

• King Gates S.R.L.

• Katres Automation

• Proteco S.R.L.

• Newturn Automation Pvt. Ltd

• Life Home Integration

• Aba Automatic Gates & Doors

• Beninca Group

• The Chamberlain Group

• Nice S.P.A

• Tiso Company

• Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd

• Pilomat S.R.L

• Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd

• Faac Group

• Zhejiang Xianfeng Machinery Co., Ltd

• Automatic Door Company

• Infineon

• Aviance

• ENOX

