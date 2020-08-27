Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Authentication Type, Offering, Functionality Type, End User and Region

Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 115.21 Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market Drivers and Restrains:

Biometrics contains different authentication and identification by evaluation of unique biological traits. This authentication and identification are possible through voice recognition, hand geometry, signature verification, fingerprint identification, etc. Biometrics is considered to have an enhanced authentication reliability than numeric codes and physical devices. Several technologies are developed to deal with individual identification with developments in readers, hardware, pattern recognition, sensors, and image & signal processing technologies.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising employment in many verticals like mobile devices, healthcare, and financial institutes has positively impacted the biometrics market growth. With continuous technological improvements in mobile banking has witnessed high acceptance among consumers owing to its security feature, which is driven this industry growth. Growing implementation of biometrics in consumer electronics devices to offer seamless access over various applications are fueling the market growth globally.

The global biometric authentication identification market is driven by increased convenience, secure identity management, and superior human resource management. Rising number of government initiatives to adopt biometrics, and growing need for surveillance and security owing to threats of terrorist attacks are also projected to driving the market growth during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost is hampering the market growth at the global level. Technological developments are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global biometric authentication identification market. Data security concerns is the key challenges for the global biometric authentication identification market globally.

Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the authentication type, the multifactor authentication segment has led the biometric authentication identification market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the increasing utilization and the necessity for security to avoid attacks on sensitive information, specifically in government and defense applications. The integration of multiple identifiers adds an advanced level of security, making the system more precise, effective, and consistent. The multifactor authentication segment helps to reduce the failure to capture (FTC) and failure to enroll (FTE) rates. Rising use of biometric smart cards for expense and identification purposes are likely to boost the segment in the biometric authentication identification market.

Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Global Biometric Authentication Identification market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%, owing to the increasing government initiatives in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico for large-scale sponsored programs like e-visas and e-passports. The biometric authentication identification market is expected to witness noticeable market growth in North America due to the rapidly increasing digitalization and the growing adoption of smart technologies. Urbanized countries such as the U.S., and Canada, which are allows them to invest significantly in public safety activities. Department of Homeland Security and Defense in the U.S. have majorly using fingerprint biometrics to facilitate physical & digital access, and combat security issues. Furthermore, an increasing existence of key players will considerably contribute to the regional sales.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. ASEAN countries have started regulating their security screening systems for arrival in the country. Thailand’s police department has employed facial recognition systems at every border checkpoint, whereas Singapore’s Changi Airport is permitting for wearable touch along with facial recognition systems at airports. Several market players are intense to expand their market presence by establishing themselves in regional markets. e.g., Daon, a Japanese global system integrator, enlarged its involvement in the biometric border control system in emerging nations in Asia pacific. Precise biometric, another prominent market player has reinforced its position in Asia through license contract with Chipone, an active supplier of fingerprint sensors in the Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global Biometric Authentication Identification market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global Biometric Authentication Identification market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Biometric Authentication Identification market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Biometric Authentication Identification market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market:

Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market, by Authentication Type:

• Single-factor authentication

• Multi-factor authentication

Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market, by Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market, by Functionality Type:

• Contact

• Noncontact

• Combined

Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market, by End Users:

• Government

• Military & Defense

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Banking & Finance

• Consumer Electronics

• Travel& Immigration

• Security

• Others

Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Biometric Authentication Identification Market, Major Players:

• Thales Group

• Safran

• NEC Corporation

• ASSA ABLOY AB

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Precise Biometrics, Inc.

• Secunet Security Networks AG

• Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

• Aware

• Cognitec Systems GmbH

• 3M Cogent

• Anviz Global

• Apple INC

• Bio-Key Internationl INC

• Crossmatch Technologies

• Diamond Fortress Technologies

• Fingerprint Cards AB

• Synaptics INC

• ZK TECO

• id3 Technologies

• IDEX Biometrics

• OXi Technology

• Egis TEchnology Inc

