Global Card Connector Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application and Region

Global Card Connector Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Market Definition

Card connector is the connecting devices, which is used to transfer files or some important data from one device to another device. It is also used to hold cards such as SIM card, memory card and PC card.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55746

The cost effectiveness and demand of inexpensive card connector tools is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Card connector offers some benefits such as simple architecture, robustness, durability, reliability and high performance which are ultimately propelling the growth of market. High adoption of card connectors in almost every electronic device, increased competition among vendors and advanced electronic devices with faultless printed circuit boards are expected to improve market growth during forecast period.

Nevertheless, there are some drawbacks related with card connectors such as failure in direct access with the printed circuit board, low contact lifespan of card connectors and connectivity issues could hamper the growth of market. The global card connector market research report provides the detailed analysis of these growth drivers and restraining factors of the market which will help reader to understand market dynamics.

Global Card Connector Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, edge connector segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Edge card connectors are very cost effective and high reliable. Edge card connectors are mounted on printed circuit boards therefore they are used in every electronic device. They are commonly used in computers for expansion slots for peripheral cards, such as PCI, PCI express, and AGP cards, which makes them very demanding in various applications. IBM PCs used edge connector sockets attached to ribbon cables to connect 5.25″ floppy disk drives. 3.5″ drives use a pin connector instead.

In Sep 2018, Yamaichi Electronics has extended its MXM family for automotive and other demanding applications with a 314-pin variant. The board edge connector (BEC) developed and tested specifically for automotive applications. The BECs is the first connectors for modules meeting the MXM and Qseven standards with 230 pins and a 0.5mm pitch.

In Jan 2018, TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, announced its high density (HD) card edge power connector, which delivers among the highest current density in the market to support high power supply applications.

By application, electronics appliances segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Many electronics industries are working towards advanced card connectors with low failures and improved PCB inspections systems to detect defects in the PCBs are driving the growth of the market in consumer electronics applications.

Global Card Connector Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market in the region. The growth is attributed to rising investments for advanced technological solutions and high adoption of card connector solutions in a variety of electronic applications. Also lower operational cost of card connector is driving the growth of market in the region.

In Sept 2018, Mouser Electronics, the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, announced a global distribution agreement with Samtec, a leader in the electronic interconnect industry and a global manufacturer of connectors, cables, optics and RF systems. Through the agreement, Mouser now stocks the full line of Samtec products, including high-speed board-to-board, connectors, cables, and optics.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Card Connector Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Card Connector Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Card Connector Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Card Connector Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55746

The Scope of Global Card Connector Market

Global Card Connector Market, By Type

• Edge Card

• SIM Card

• Memory Card

• PC Card

• Others

Global Card Connector Market, By Application

• Consumer Durables

• Electronic Appliances

• Mechanical Appliances

• Electrical Equipment

• Others

Global Card Connector Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Card Connector Market, Key Players

• TE Connectivity Ltd

• Molex Incorporated

• The 3M Company

• Amphenol Corporation

• Cinch Connectivity Solutions

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

• HARTING Technology Group

• Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

• AVX Corporation

• CW Industries

• Kycon, Inc.

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Gtk

• Mouser electronics

• Samtec

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Card Connector Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Card Connector Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Card Connector Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Card Connector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Card Connector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Card Connector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Card Connector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Card Connector by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Card Connector Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Card Connector Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Card Connector Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Card Connector Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-card-connector-market/55746/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com