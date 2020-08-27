Global Card Printer Ribbons Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Technology, Vertical, and Region

Global Card Printer Ribbons Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Card printer ribbons are used to ensure accurate color patterns, sharp barcodes and crisp text through printing technologies. The card printer ribbons applications have need of high levels of speed, data accuracy, and reliability. It includes specialty printing for tickets and receipts for enhanced customer service and productivity gains, which are increasing its demand in various industry verticals.

Global Card Printer Ribbons Market, Dynamics:

The preference of consumer towards cashless payments, security issues, and identity proof, and usage of cards for withdrawal and payments are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of global card printer ribbons market. Rapid adoption of cards in identification and security purpose management are also making a positive impact on the global sales of card printing ribbon. The card printing ribbons have become more cost-efficient and reliable solution because of the continuous technological advancement in the printing technology.

New card printing machines have a ribbons , which are offering high quality ID cards with crisp detailing. The avaliability of the enhanced features of the card print ribbon has pushed the application of card printers and its consumables in different industries like banking, healthcare, manufacturing etc.

The penetration of the payment card, by Country(%):

Global Card Printer Ribbons Market1

Global Card Printer Ribbons Market, Segment Analysis:

Inkjet printer is the fastest-growing print process. As the technology has matured across the globe, inkjet printer has become an important production tool in many applications. Print key players are investing in inkjet, primarily in response to improve economic performance. Inkjet printing has the potential to deliver new functions for print for the end user, and assisting to develop the connection between publisher and reader or brand and consumer.

Banking sector is expected to contribute XX% share in the global card printer ribbons market. The governments in several developing countries are encouraging their citizens to open bank accounts and are enabling the use of credit and debit cards. Banks are focusing to gain incremental profitability from service or product innovations, which are deployed through digital channels. This profitability in the banking and financial sector can achieved through efficiencies, which are derived from process optimization and requisite operational changes. Also, banks are looking for superior quality advanced ID cards for customers, which has pushed the demand for ID card printers and their consumables like card printer ribbons.

Global Card Printer Ribbons Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant position in the global card printer ribbons market and is projected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period (2020-2027). The card payment systems are increasing through the point of sale (PoS), mobile point of sale (mPoS), and the online terminals in the region that is expected to drive the market growth. The adoption of mPoS and PoS terminals are expected to increase because of the high concentration of retail outlets, particularly in the developed countries like the US and Canada.

Currently, cards are widely used in each and every place as identity card or health card due to the high security and technology advancement. In the market scenario of developing region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of card printer ribbons is considerably high due to the factors like rapid economic development, globalization, and digitalization. In addition, presence of an extensive range of primary applications of card printer ribbons for student ID cards, club membership cards, employee ID badges, transportation ID badges, and driver’s licenses are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Global Card Printer Ribbons Market, Competitive Analysis:

Key Players operating in the global card printer ribbons market are investing in research and development to develop and innovate new products to fulfil the changing customer requirements. Many organizations are focusing on improved efficiency and workflow management, increased productivity and asset utilization, real-time, actionable enterprise information, and better customer experiences to form the robust footprint in the global market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Card Printer Ribbons Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Card Printer Ribbons Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Card Printer Ribbons Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Card Printer Ribbons Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Card Printer Ribbons Market

Global Card Printer Ribbons Market, By Type

• Full Color Print Ribbons

• Monochrome Print Ribbons

• Others

Global Card Printer Ribbons Market, By Technology

• Inkjet printers

• Laser printers

• Others

Global Card Printer Ribbons Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government

• Retail

• Wholesale

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Manufacturing and Automotive

• Transportation and Logistics

• Telecom and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Others (Education, Energy, and Utilities)

Global Card Printer Ribbons Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Card Printer Ribbons Market

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• IdentiSys Inc.

• Entrust Datacard Corporation

• HID Global Corporation

• Evolis SA

• NBS Technologies Inc.

• AlphaCard

• Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

• Unicard Systems Pty. Ltd.

• Idp Corporation

• Best barcode System Inc.

• Pointman Technologies Inc.

• Magicard Limited

• Kanematsu USA Inc.

