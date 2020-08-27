Global Contraband Detector Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Target-Based Screening, Product, Deployment Type, Application and Region

Global Contraband Detector Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.57 % during a forecast period.

The contraband detector is a type of portable detection instrument, which can efficiently detect contraband like drugs and explosives hidden in hidden places.The growing government investments for improvement of present transit facilities and construction of new transit locations, principally airports is some of the major factors, which drive the global contraband detector market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

X-ray imaging technology is expected to share significant growth in the global contraband detector market. An extensive variety of concealed materials containing both metallic and non-metallic threat items, which can be perceived using X-ray screening systems. Considerable investments have been made in developing X-ray scanning systems to recognize potential threats by the public and their luggage. These X-ray scanners can categorize harmful, organic, inorganic, and metal materials. Security X-ray machines usage low dose piercing radiation to detect metallic and non-metallic objects hidden under clothing or body cavities.

The baggage & cargo screening segment is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global contraband detector market during the forecast period. As the passenger traffic is growing day-by-day, innovative security systems and contraband detector systems have huge demand at places like airports and seaports. Stringent rules and regulations concerning banned or restricted items like explosive materials, flammable items, and radioactive materials, in carry-on and checked baggage essential to be followed to evade any unlawful activities. Apart from airports, other public places also need the screening of baggage to confirm a secure environment.

The North America region is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the factors the increase in security concerns, high investments in the security segment, initiatives by the government to control and forbid contraband items, and the presence of major players. Augmented need to reduce security threats, increasing adoption of advanced security screening systems at airports and stringent government regulations for baggage and luggage screening at numerous transit locations are expected to drive in the global contraband detector market in North America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global contraband detector market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global contraband detector market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Contraband Detector Market

Global Contraband Detector Market, By Technology

• X-ray Imaging

• Metal Detection

• Spectrometry and Spectroscopy

• Others

Global Contraband Detector Market, By Target-Based Screening

• People Screening

• Baggage and Cargo Screening

• Vehicle Screening

Global Contraband Detector Market, By Deployment Type

• Fixed

• Portable

Global Contraband Detector Market, By Application

• Transportation

• Government

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Education

• Events and Sports

Global Contraband Detector Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Contraband Detector Market

• L3 Technologies

• Smiths Group PLC

• OSI Systems

• Nuctech

• Metrasens

• Aventura Systems

• Garrett Electronics Inc.

• Gilardoni Spa

• Global Security Solutions

• Pki Electronic Intelligence

• Leidos

• Vidisco

• ADANI Systems

• Berkley Varitronics

• CEIA

• Cseco

• Godrej Security Solutions

• Magal Security Systems

• 3DX-Ray Ltd

• Astrophysics, Inc.

• Autoclear LLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Contraband Detector Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Contraband Detector Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Contraband Detector Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Contraband Detector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Contraband Detector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Contraband Detector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Contraband Detector Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Contraband Detector by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Contraband Detector Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Contraband Detector Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Contraband Detector Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

