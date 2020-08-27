Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

This report studies the global Mobile Medical Imaging Services market, analyzes and researches the Mobile Medical Imaging Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Alliance HealthCare Services

Alliance Medical

Digirad Corporation

InHealth

Shared Medical Services

Accurate Imaging

Aged Care Imaging

Center for Diagnostic Imaging

Oxford Instruments

TridentUSA Health Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile MRI

Mobile CT

Mobile PET/CT

Others

Market segment by Application, Mobile Medical Imaging Services can be split into

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Mobile Medical Imaging Services

1.1 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Mobile MRI

1.3.2 Mobile CT

1.3.3 Mobile PET/CT

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Hospital

1.4.2 Clinic

1.4.3 Other

Chapter Two: Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Alliance HealthCare Services

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Alliance Medical

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Busin

Continued….

