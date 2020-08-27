Incredible Development in Open Source Intelligence Market 2020 Dynamics, Scope, Segmentation & Forecast to 2027

Open source intelligence (OSINT) is data collected which is publicly available and that are used in an intelligence context. The key objective of OSINT is to rearrange, clean, and enhanced the raw data into the desired format to enable better decision-making in less time. An upsurge in demand for enhanced video surveillance is a rising demand for video analytics which propelling the growth of the open source intelligence market. Moreover, the open source intelligence technology has transformed the business process, changing tedious and time-consuming attempts to master various data sources. Also, offer numerous advantages include easily process a large volume of data and structuring of the huge amount of data effectively. Thereby, increasing demand for the OSINT that propels the growth of the open source intelligence market.

Key Players:

1. Alfresco Software, Inc.

2. Digital Clues

3. Expert System S.p.A.

4. Google LLC

5. Maltego Technologies

6. Octogence Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

7. OffSec Services Limited

8. Palantir Technologies

9. Recorded Future, Inc.

10. Thales Group

What is the Dynamics of Open Source Intelligence Market?

Growing adoption of open source intelligence tools among various organizations to improve service efficiencies and surge in demand for cloud-based OSINT among SMEs boosting the open source intelligence market growth. However, concerns related to data quality issues and lack of awareness about OSINT may hamper the growth of the open source intelligence market. Further, rising need of OSINT by various industries to gain insights for business planning and emerging trends such as social media analytics and text analytics is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the open source intelligence market in the near future.

What is the SCOPE of Open Source Intelligence Market?

The “Global Open Source Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Open source intelligence industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Open source intelligence market with detailed market segmentation as source, technique, end-user, and geography. The global open source intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading open source intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the open source intelligence market.

What is the Open Source Intelligence Market Segmentation?

The global open source intelligence market is segmented on the basis source, technique, end-user. On the basis of source the market is segmented as media, internet, public government data, professional and academic publications, commercial, others. On the basis of technique the market is segmented as text analytics, video analytics, social media analytics, geospatial analytics, security analytics, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as government intelligence agencies, military and defense intelligence agencies, cyber security organizations, law enforcement agencies, private specialized business, financial services, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Open Source Intelligence Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Open source intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Open source intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Open source intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the open source intelligence market in these regions.