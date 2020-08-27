Global Data Center Switch Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Core, Distribution and Access),Technology (Ethernet, Fiber Channel and InfiniBand), Bandwidth (1 Gbps to <10 Gbps and Others), End User and Geography

Global Data Center Switch Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 15.11 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Factors such as increasing need for data center management and automation along with the increase in demand for cloud services are driving the growth.

The Global Data Center Switch Market is segmented by type, technology, bandwidth, end-user, and geography. Access switches had the largest market share in 2016. These Switches manage the flow of data from a network by transmitting a received network packet only to the one or more devices for which the packet is intended. The market by technology; InfiniBand switches is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due it is high bandwidth solution for each port and competitive price. The market for data center switches by bandwidth between >1 Gbps to <10 Gbps are largely adopted. The cloud service providers are projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period among end-users.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

North America had the largest market share in 2016 due to a large number of cloud service providers and data center infrastructure service providers. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at one of the fastest rates.

Key Highlights:

• Global Data Center Switch Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Data Center Switch market.

• Global Data Center Switch Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Data Center Switch Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Data Center Switch market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Data Center Switch market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Data Center Switch Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this Data Center Switch market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Data Center Switch Market globally

Some of the key players in the Global Data Center Switch Market are as follows:

• Cisco (US)

• Huawei (China)

• Arista Networks (US)

• HPE (US)

• Juniper Networks (US)

• NEC (Japan)

• Lenovo (China)

• Mellanox Technologies (Israel)

• Extreme Networks (US)

• Fortinet (US)

• ZTE (China)

• D-Link (China)

Key Target Audience:

• System integrators

• Data center vendors

• Companies involved in the ecosystem of infrastructure networking equipment businesses

• Companies in the data center switch market

• Government and financial institutions as well as investment communities

• Analysts and strategic business planners

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Data Center Switch market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

Scope of the Global Data Center Switch Market:

This research report segments the Global Data Center Switch market based on type, technology, bandwidth, end-user and geography.

Global Data Center Switch market, By Type:

• Core Switches

• Distribution Switches

• Access Switches

Global Data Center Switch Market, By Technology:

• Ethernet

• Fibre Channel

• InfiniBand

Global Data Center Switch Market, By Bandwidth:

• 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps

Global Data Center Switch Market, By End User:

• Enterprises

• Telecommunications Industry

• Government Organizations

• Cloud Service Providers

Global Data Center Switch Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of The North America Data Center Switch Market

• Breakdown of The Europe Data Center Switch Market

• Breakdown of The Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market

• Breakdown of The Middle East & Africa Data Center Switch Market

• Breakdown of The Latin America Data Center Switch Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Data Center Switch Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Data Center Switch Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Data Center Switch Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Data Center Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Data Center Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Data Center Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Data Center Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Center Switch by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Data Center Switch Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Data Center Switch Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Data Center Switch Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

