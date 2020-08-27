France Electric Car Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Technology, Product, Battery, Battery Capacity, and End-User

France Electric Car Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

France Electric Car Market

France Electric Car Market Drivers & Restraints:

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an €8 Bn ($8.8 Bn) proposal on 16th June 2020 to recover the country’s auto industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing production & sales of EVs is central to the plan. Auto sales in France fell by about 90 percent in April compared to a year earlier. France will face fierce competition from Germany. France would rise buyer incentives to buy an electric car to €7,000 from €6,000. The aid is also anticipated to include incentives for people to scrap their old vehicles & buy a lower-emission model.

For those in France looking to buy an electric car, the state subsidy is to rise from 6,000 to now 7,000 euros, valid up to a list price of 45,000 euros, only for private consumers & only in the period from June 1 to December 31, 2020. For commercial purchases of electric cars, the premium growths from 3,000 to 5,000 euros – in 2019 more than half of the new car purchases were made by commercial owners. In both cases, the list value of the chosen vehicle must not surpass 45,000 euros to profit from the full premium.

For electric cars which price between 45,000 & 60,000 euros, the bonus is 3,000 euros from 60,000 euros, no bonus at all is approved. Anyone who earns less than 18,000 euros a year, decommissions their old combustion engine & procures a new e-car can also expect a bonus of 5,000 euros as part of the prime à la conversion, i.e. they receive a total of 12,000 euros from the state for the production of a purely electric car. For plug-in hybrids, there is a bonus of 2,000 euros from an e-range of 50 km and up to a list price of 50,000 euros, & the number of charging points in France is to be tripled to 100,000 by the end of 2021.

The French plug-in passenger EV market broke all its earlier records in January 2019, with all-electric models jumping 258 percent to 10,952 units and plug-in hybrid EVs surging 238 percent to 3,813 registrations. Both powertrains beat their preceding bests, adding to a record 14,765 plug-in vehicle registrations.

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65305/

This brilliant start of the year added to a dropping overall market (-13% year over year), pulled the 2020 plug-in vehicle (PEV) share to an amazing 11 percent share. That’s a big boost from the 2.7 percent of the same month last year, & with hybrid vehicles also jumping (9 percent share last month versus 5 percent in January 2019), 20 Percent of the overall market is already electrified, which is making the pure fossil fuel share dive, & diesel, in particular, is now at a decades-low 32 percent. Looking at January best sellers, the Renault Zoe cracked its registrations record, with 5,331 units in the overall market. That was the key reason for BEVs shining, but it wasn’t the only one, as the Peugeot 2018 Electric vehicle landed with a bang, with 2,537 deliveries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the France Electric Car Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding France Electric Car Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the France Electric Car Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the France Electric Car Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/65305/

France Electric Car Market, By Technology

• BEV

• PHEV

• HEV

France Electric Car Market, By Product

• Hatchback

• Sedan

• SUV

• Others

France Electric Car Market, By Battery

• LFP

• Li-NMC

• Others

France Electric Car Market, By Battery Capacity

• >201 Ah

• <201 Ah

France Electric Car Market, By End-User

• Shared mobility providers

• Government organizations

• Personal users

• Others

France Electric Car Market Key Players

• BMW

• Mercedes Benz

• Renault

• Mistubishi

• Nissan

• Peugeot

• Smart

• Tesla

• ABB

• Eaton

• AVL

• Alfen

• Delphi Automotive

• Volkswagen.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of France Electric Car Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/france-electric-car-market/65305/

Major Table France Electric Car Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: France Electric Car Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. France Electric Car Market Analysis and Forecast

7. France Electric Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. France Electric Car Market Value Share Analysis, by Technology

7.4. France Electric Car Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Technology

7.5. France Electric Car Market Analysis, by Technology

7.6. France Electric Car Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology

8. France Electric Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. France Electric Car Market Value Share Analysis, by Product

8.4. France Electric Car Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product

8.5. France Electric Car Market Analysis, by Product

8.6. France Electric Car Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

9. France Electric Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Battery

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. France Electric Car Market Value Share Analysis, by Battery

9.4. France Electric Car Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Battery

9.5. France Electric Car Market Analysis, by Battery

9.6. France Electric Car Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Battery

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com