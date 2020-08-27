Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Power Capacity, Industry, Application, and Region

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Lithium-ion battery furnished with phosphate as a cathode provides safety to the battery and temperature stability leading to balance in short circuit and overcharge conditions. The global lithium iron phosphate batteries market is driven by the rising demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles and increasing environmental concerns. The high requirement of lithium iron phosphate batteries in energy storage applications are also projected to impel the market growth in the forecast period. However, the lack of investments is restraining the market growth at the global level. Growing focus on energy storage technologies is expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. Technological drawbacks of lithium iron phosphate batteries and upcoming technologies like solid-state batteries offering greater energy density are the major challenges for the Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market soon.

Based on the industry, the automotive segment has led the lithium iron phosphate batteries market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%; owing to the rising demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries in hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, e-bikes, and automated guided vehicles. Unconventional energy storage systems that can improve the performance and vehicle efficiency are an important area of center for the EV manufacturers. The reasons behind this are long cycle time and high energy density. Lithium iron phosphate batteries are projected to be the most favored choice as far as alternative energy storage systems are concerned. Accordingly, the growth in the demand for EVs in developed and developing countries is likely to impel the demand for lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) batteries.

Geographically, the lithium iron phosphate batteries market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the increasing focus on the adoption of electric vehicles in countries such as India and China. For instance, the Chinese government aims to sell 60% of the world’s electric vehicle sales by 2035. Additionally, the Indian government aims to have 100% electric-vehicle throughout the country by 2030. Several manufacturers of lithium iron phosphate batteries are continuously involved in research and development activities. The market needs large investments and return on investment is a time taking procedure. This has resulted in manufacturers to be deeply dependent on government financing to enlarge their facilities. Also, encouraging government policies in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China among others are aiding the market growth. The government in these economies are in support of green and eco-friendly technologies, which will undoubtedly bring about many manufacturers to enter the market and develop their manufacturing plant in the Asia Pacific.

The report covers the recent development in the market for the global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries market. In February 2019, BYD (China) presented a next-generation lithium iron phosphate battery technology, which has applications in warehouse equipment and forklifts. This development has assisted the company to increase its existence in the worldwide market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market:’

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, by Power Capacity:

• 0–16,250 mAh

• 16,251–50,000 mAh

• 50,001–100,000 mAh

• 100,001–540,000 mAh

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, by Industry:

• Automotive

• Power

• Industrial

• Others

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, by Application:

• Portable

• Stationary

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, Major Players:

• BYD Company Limited

• A123 Systems

• K2 Energy

• Electric Vehicle Power System Technology

• OptimumNano Energy

• Contemporary Amperex Technology

• Victron Energy B.V.

• China Sun Group

• Valence Technology

• Lithium Technology Corporation

• Pihsiang Energy Technology

• Lithium Werks

• Shenzhen Bak Technology

• Bharat Power Solution

• Power Sonic Corporation

• RELiON Batteries

• Contemporary Amperex Technology

