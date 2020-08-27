A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Personal Finance Software Market 2020 Global Segments, Size, Recent Trends & Forecast to 2027

Personal finance software is the tool that manages bank accounts, income, investments, expenditure, and all financial transactions of an individual on a PC or smartphone. It manages the monthly expenses efficiently and able to track transactions and alert the user when a problem arises. The growing penetration of smartphones coupled with the increasing adoption of personal finance software to bolsters financial literacy and eliminates confusion are triggering the demand for the personal finance software market.

Key Players:

1. Buxfer Inc.

2. Intuit, Inc.

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. Money Dashboard Ltd.

5. Moneyspire Inc.

6. Personal Capital Corporation

7. PocketSmith Ltd.

8. Quicken Inc.

9. The Infinite Kind

10. You Need A Budget LLC (YNAB)

A growing need for advanced financial tools, increasing requirements to track and manage income, and growth in the use of mobile applications is anticipating the growth of the personal finance software market. However, the availability of open-source software and low awareness about personalized financial products and services are the major restraints for the growth of the personal finance software market. On the contrary, technological advancement and low-cost products are increasing the adoption of personal finance software among developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for personal finance software market expansion.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Personal finance software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The personal finance software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting personal finance software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the personal finance software market in these regions.