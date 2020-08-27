Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Material Type, Application, and Region

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Water and wastewater pipes play an important role in effective drainage or sewage system and water distribution. Growing demand for water management, and surface and groundwater withdrawals may positively impact the global market for water and wastewater pipes. The global water and wastewater pipe market is driven by the growing per capita consumption of water, increasing population, and industrialization has created a huge demand for water supply. However, the fluctuation in the cost of raw material is restraining the market growth at the global level. Rapid infrastructural development is expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the water and wastewater pipe market segmented into municipal, industrial, and agriculture. The municipal segment has led the water and wastewater pipe market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The demand for water and wastewater pipes is anticipated to rise significantly due to an increase in public water and sewer infrastructure spending. Globally, the state and municipal governments are focused on increasing their investments to improve and present pipelines that are in the state of deterioration.

Geographically, North America held a prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the significant growth in the construction industry and the increase in real estate investments. Water and wastewater pipe demand in the US will grow 7.7 % year to US$ XX Bn in 2019. Municipal end uses will continue to claim a majority of demand, while building construction will be the fastest-growing market. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The development of the infrastructure and construction industries and the improvement in the financial conditions in Asia-Pacific have encouraged the growth of the construction industry and, thusly, the water and wastewater metal pipe market. Besides, the rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries like China, India, and Japan are also boosting the regional market growth. Also, activities such as restoring and redesign of old buildings have augmented investments in the infrastructure and construction industries are driving the water and wastewater pipe industries in Asia-Pacific. China has encountered fast development in industrialization and growing population levels, which have fueled the demand for affordable housing. The significant growth of the construction industry is likely to impel the water and wastewater pipe market during the forecast period.

A report covers the recent development in the market for the global water and wastewater pipe market e.g., Aliaxis Group SA/NV signed an agreement to acquire Ashirvad Pipes Pvt. Ltd (Ashirvad). This acquisition is an important milestone in increasing its presence in India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market:

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, by Material Type:

• Plastic Pipe

• Metal Pipe

• Concrete Pipe

• Clay Pipe

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, by Application:

• Municipal

• Industrial

• Agriculture

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market, Major Players:

• Aliaxis Group SA/NV

• Saint-Gobain Group

• Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

• Tenaris S.A

• Tyman plc.

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• JM EAGLE, INC.

• Future Pipe Industries

• CHINA LESSO

• National Pipe & Plastics

• Atkore International Group Inc.

• GF Piping Systems

• ThyssenKrupp AG

