Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product, Deployment, Application, End User, and Region.

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market was valued US$ 200.30 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 380.50 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.35 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Childbirth is playing a vital role in the life of the woman. A woman requires perinatal care in her pregnancy time. The clinical perinatal software facilitates fetus health screening during pregnancy to address complications that might arise in the perinatal period. It helps to reduce problems during the pregnancy, which is expected to be on the higher side across the globe.

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market, Dynamics:

Currently, Health information technology (HIT) is at the forefront of the health care improvement agenda because of its potential in reducing medical errors and increasing patient safety. An introduction of the software solutions, technological development in the perinatal software, and growth in the birth rates and postdate pregnancies are some of the prominent factors behind the global clinical perinatal software market growth. Also, a rise in the birth rate in the developed and developing countries, natal mortality, and preterm births because of the lack of diagnosis and obstetric care are also expected to increase the demand for perinatal software devices in hospitals and clinics.

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market, Segment Analysis:

The integrated segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market by integrated software is attributed to the demand for workflow integration of medical professionals. An introduction of some of the innovative technologies and product adoption are boosting the market growth.

Workflow management software is expected to contribute a XX% share in the global clinical perinatal software market. An increase in demand for automated workflow solutions and rapid expansion of hospitals and maternity clinics across the globe are expected to boost market growth. Besides, Workflow management software offers benefits like simplification of complex administrative procedures real-time data and increased productivity which is expected to increase the demand for the workflow management software.

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market, Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global clinical perinatal software market followed by North America. The leading position in the market can be attributed to the rise in the adoption of the healthcare facilities in emerging countries such as China and India. Growth in the expenditure of the healthcare and government initiatives for creating awareness among the population is expected to increase the demand for the clinical perinatal software market. Besides, increase in per capita income, health awareness among women, and number of stillbirth cases are some of the prominent factors that are expected to contribute a XX% share in the global market.

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent key players are focusing on the adoption of various strategies like new product launches, regional expansions, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in 2019, Huntleigh collaborated with Clinical Computer Systems Inc to introduce OBIX fetal monitor in the U.S. An innovative system helps to detect and track the fetal pulse with sensitive ultrasound transducers and supports labor settings. Policy makers and healthcare providers are concentrating on the deployment of care and protection to the pregnant woman during and after her pregnancy.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market, By Product

• Integrated

• Standalone

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market, By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market, By Application

• Fetal Monitor Data Services

• Workflow Management

• Patient Documentation

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market, By End-User

• Hospital/ Clinics

• Maternity Clinics

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market

• Clinical Computer Systems

• General Electric

• Trium Analysis Online

• Edan Instruments Inc.

• As Software Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• PeriGen Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• K2 Medical Systems

• Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

