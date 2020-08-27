Global Dynamic Glazing Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Technology, Application, and Region.

Global Dynamic Glazing Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow around US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Dynamic glazing products are the products used in construction activities that possess the ability to change performance properties. The dynamic glazed windows and doors change the performance automatically for responding to control or environmental signal.

Market Dynamics:

The benefit of glass is in the reduction of the cost of energy due to controlled daylighting. This glass changes from transparent to translucent and blocks the wavelengths of light. It is the key factor for the growth of the dynamic glazing market. This results in rising investments in the construction of commercial buildings. Dynamic glazing helps in reducing the consumption of energy and encouraging a sustainable design of the building infrastructure.

Dynamic glazing allows dynamic control of enclosure light and heat flow, resulting in considerably more energy savings than comparable static solutions. Dynamic glazing allows the occupant to control its nearby environment by tinting a window either by using the flip of a switch or by raising and lowering a shade positioned between panes of glass, which drives the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

By technology, the thermochromic segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market during the forecast period. The thermochromic glazing is a type of dynamic glazing technology, which can change noticeable light transmission to respond to the change in the environment. In this type of dynamic glazing, the occupant has no control over the tint level of the glass.

The electrochromic segment is expected to rise quickly in the forecast period. Electrochromic has the potential to reversibly adjust its visible light transmission and the coefficient of solar heat is gained by the touch of a button or in response to sensors. The availability of larger size electrochromic glazing glass, higher volumes, better exterior color aesthetics, and non-rectangular shapes have further contributed to the growth of the electrochromic segment in the dynamic glazing industry.

Region-wise, Europe is dominating the dynamic glazing market, because of the high popularity of dynamic glass as a building material and massive investment in this region by key players, for example, Saint-Gobain SA. North America is also observing steady growth, thanks to supportive government policies for energy-efficient products and the presence of significant industry players, like Guardian Industries and Corning Inc. In Asia-Pacific, however, the dynamic glazing market is booming, on account of the demand for energy efficiency, heat & light control, and automated shading, which will generate more revenue, thus helping in the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dynamic Glazing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dynamic Glazing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Dynamic Glazing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dynamic Glazing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Dynamic Glazing Market

Global Dynamic Glazing Market, By Technology

• Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLC)

• Suspended Particle Device

• Photochromic

• Thermochromic

• Electrochromic

Global Dynamic Glazing Market, By Application

• Day Lighting Performance

• Glare Control

• Energy Savings

• Heat Gain

Global Dynamic Glazing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Dynamic Glazing Market

• Guardian Industries

• Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd

• Corning Inc.

• Saint-Gobain S.A

• Research Frontiers, Inc.

• Pleotint LLC

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• GPD Group

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

• GlasNovations, Ltd.

• Others

