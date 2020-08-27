Global Film Adhesives Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Resin Type, Technology, End-Use Industry, and, Region.

Global Film Adhesives Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.81% during forecast period.

The global film adhesives market is driven by factors like increasing demand for film adhesives from numerous end-use industries like aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and electrical & electronics. This high demand is attributable to its excellent properties like high strength and high-temperature resistance, which are essential in the automotive industry. Additionally, the film adhesives can be applied directly that offer ease of using film adhesives is fuelling the growth of the global film adhesives market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

One of the types of film adhesives like epoxy adhesives is experiencing high demand from the automotive and transportation industries because of its high performance and high strength. The epoxy film adhesives are able to perform under high pressure and fatigue resistance, which is further bolstering the growth of the global film adhesives market.

However, high production cost and complicate production of films are restraining growth of the global film adhesives market. Nonetheless, the growing application of film adhesives in consumer electronics is offering lucrative opportunities for growth in the upcoming years.

Based on end-use industry segment, the automotive & transportation segment is estimated to hold largest market share during forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of the automotive industry in the APAC region, which has led to a rise in the production of automobiles. Film adhesives are used in automotive manufacturing in bonding components and supporting assembly functions

On the basis of Resin Type segment, the epoxy segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during forecast period. Epoxies are high-performance adhesives providing high strength, high temperature resistance, and high fatigue resistance.

The SWOT analysis shows what the market drivers and restraints are for the film adhesives market. The key players and brands are the driving factors for the film adhesives market that are using moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations for the market.

In terms of region, APAC region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Film adhesives are preferred over conventional adhesives in high-end aerospace applications as they aid in the manufacturing of large parts, providing easy shop handling, which is crucial for high-end aerospace applications. Furthermore, there is a gradual shift of manufacturing facilities to APAC countries because of low production cost. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the global film adhesives market in the APAC region.

This report will also help stakeholders understand the market’s competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses and formulate market strategies. It will further aid stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market, and acquire information on key market, challenges, restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Film Adhesives Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Film Adhesives Market.

Scope of the Global Film Adhesives Market

Global Film Adhesives Market, By Resin Type

• Epoxy

• Cyanate Ester

• Acrylic

• Others

Global Film Adhesives Market, By Technology

• Heat Cured

• Pressure Cured

• EB/UV Cured

Global Film Adhesives Market, By End-Use Industry

• Aerospace

• Electrical & Electronics

• Automotive & Transportation

• Consumer

• Others

Global Film Adhesives Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Film Adhesives Market

• Henkel

• H.B. Fuller

• 3M Company

• Arkema (Bostik)

• Hexcel Corporation

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Royal Ten Cate (Tencate Advanced Composites)

• Master Bond

• Nusil

• Axiom Materials, Inc.

• Lord Corporation

• Bondline Electronic Adhesives

• AI Technology

• Gurit

• Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products

• Rogers Corporation

• Plitek

• Gluetex

• Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

• HMT Manufacturing

• Everad Adhesives

• Permabond

• Protavic International

• L&L Products

