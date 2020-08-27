Global Architectural Coatings Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Resin Type, Application, Technology, User Type, and Region.

Global Architectural Coatings Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.4 % during forecast period.

Increasing environmental awareness has led to innovations, providing quality products in the coating industry which are affordable, possess value-added features and are in accordance with the global trends. Similarly, increasing safety standards will raise the demand for fireproof and waterproof coatings on buildings in future. This is shifting the worldwide focus towards architectural coatings. Increase in environmental and health hazards has resulted in stringent regulations and norms like the National Volatile Organic Compound Emission Standards for Architectural Coatings by the EPA. Similar regulations about low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) are executed by REACH and regulatory bodies of Canada, China, and Japan. This will positively impact eco-friendly architectural coatings market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, stringent government regulations against the harmful VOCs emitted by certain architectural coatings may hamper the growth of the market. One of the biggest challenges in the use of water-based coatings in many industries is performance-related. Some of the issues include UV degradation, corrosion resistance, and adhesion to various surfaces with steel, plastic, aluminum, etc.

Market Segmentation:

Acrylic resin segment held considerable market share during the forecast period owing to urbanization and infrastructure development in the construction sector. Excellent external durability of acrylic coatings has boosted consumption of acrylic coatings in applications like architectural refinishes.

Residential architectural coatings are the largest and fastest application segment of the architectural coatings market globally. Better economic growth and higher incomes in the last few years have resulted in the construction of numerous new houses and remodeling of old ones. Architectural coatings for residential construction application comprises of new paint and repainting. These coatings mainly comprise architectural and functional products like paints, stains, lacquers, primers and cleaners.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific was the biggest architectural coatings market in 2018 owing to the large number of development and reclamation activities by government organizations and significant development firms in India, China and Japan. The Asia Pacific local market is assessed to witness better than expected development inferable from increasing discretionary cash flow and increased preference of consumer for inside embellishment and beautification in both residential and non-residential buildings, is the major driver in the APAC region.

Key Development:

In June 2017, Sherwin-Williams Co. completed the acquisition of the Valspar Corp., a Minneapolis-based worldwide paints & coatings company.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Architectural Coatings Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Architectural Coatings Market.

Scope of the Global Architectural Coatings Market

Global Architectural Coatings Market, by Rising Type

• Acrylic

• Alkyd

• Vinyl

• Polyurethane

• Others

Global Architectural Coatings Market, by Technology

• Waterborne

• Solventborne

• Powder Coating

Global Architectural Coatings Market, by User Type

• DIY

• Professional

Global Architectural Coatings Market, by Application

• Residential

• New construction

• Remodel and Repair

• Non-Residential

Global Architectural Coatings Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Architectural Coatings Market

• The Sherwin‐Williams Company

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• BASF SE

• Asian Paints Limited

• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Masco Corporation

• Jotun Group

• RPM International Inc.

• Hempel A/S

• Tikkurila OYJ

• DAW SE

• Cromology (Formerly Materis Paints)

• Duluxgroup Ltd.

• Diamond-Vogel Paint Company

• Benjamin Moore & Co.

• Kelly-Moore Paints

• Brillux GmbH & Co. Kg

• Berger Paints India Limited

• Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

• Cloverdale Paint Inc.

• STO Corp.

• Lanco Paints

• Pintuco

• Guangdong Maydos Building Materials Co., Ltd

• H-I-S Coatings and Paint Manufacturing Co.

• Fujikura Kasei Co., Ltd.

Global Architectural Coatings Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33675

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com