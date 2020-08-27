Methionine Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Methionine Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 6.22 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of XX %.

Escalating meat consumption as a source of protein around the world is expected to be a key factor driving the methionine market. Countries such as China and India have been witnessing high meat consumption rate on account of changing food habits. Emergence of frozen meat, meat outlets and changing eating habits among consumers has prompted meat demand which is further expected to increase animal feed additive industry. Methionine is largely used in animal feed application and it is more efficient than fish powder.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Methionine market based on type is segmented into L-methionine, methionine hydroxy analog (MHA) and DL-methionine. DL-methionine type segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market of methionine. This is due to its several benefits such as reduced nitrogen excretions, support performance during heat stress and high antioxidant capacity.

Based on applications methionine market is segmented into animal feed, food & dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals. Animal feed segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for methionine during the forecast period. Growing concerns about food safety & feed safety and animal health & nutrition to provide a proper diet and feed intake to animal is driving the animal feed application segment.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for methionine during the forecast period. Growing consumption of animal based products and rising health issues are some of the factors expected to drive the market growth.

Methionine Market, by Type:

• L- Methionine

• methionine hydroxy analog (MHA)

• DL-Methionine

Methionine Market, by Application:

• Animal Feed

• Food & Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

Methionine Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Methionine Market:

• Evonik (Germany)

• Adisseo (France)

• Novus International (US)

• CJ CHEILJEDANG (South Korea)

• Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

• AJINOMOTO (Japan)

• Phibro (US)

• Prinova Group (US)

• Sunrise Nutrachem (China)

• Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical (China)

Methionine Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1859

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com