Flexible Pipe Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Raw Material, by Application and by Geography

Global Flexible Pipe Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 999.16 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Flexible pipes are used to transfer fluids and liquids and can operate under high temperature and pressure conditions.

Flexible pipes offers superior durability because of its long-term mechanical properties hence widely used in markets such as factory machinery tools, packaging and automation. Exploration of oil & gas reserves and drilling activities. Development of technologies concerned to the exploration of reserves and oil production is expected to drive the growth of the flexible pipe market.

HDPE, PA, PP, PVDF and others are segments of flexible pipe market based on raw material. Polypropylene pipes are durable and has heat resistant properties, are ideal for the transfer of gases or hot liquids or where higher pressure and temperature, usually suggested for vacuum systems, (PP) polypropylene plastic piping also has good resistance properties to alkalies hence PP flexible pipes id leading the market followed by HDPE.

Geographically, the flexible pipe market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for flexible pipe during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to expansion of the oil & gas industry.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Flexible Pipe market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Flexible Pipe market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Flexible Pipe market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Flexible Pipe market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Flexible Pipe Market, by Raw Material:

• PA

• HDPE

• PVDF

• PP

• Others

Flexible Pipe Market, by Application:

• Onshore

• Offshore

Flexible Pipe Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Profiled in the Report:

• Evonik Industries (Germany)

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

• Technip Inc. (France)

• National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.)

• Prysmian Group (Italy)

• Shawcor Ltd. (Canada)

• GE Oil & Gas Corporation (U.K.)

• Pipelife Nederland B.V. (Netherlands)

• Magma Global Ltd. (U.K.)

• Airborne Oil & Gas B.V. (Netherlands)

• ContiTech AG (Germany)

