Global Humanoid Robot Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Component, Motion Type, Applications, and Geography

Global Humanoid Robot Market was valued US$ 950.78 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global humanoid robot market is segmented into the component, motion type, application, and region. On the basis of the component, a market is divided into hardware and software. based on motion type, the market is segmented into biped, wheel drive. according to an application, a market is classified into Education and Entertainment, Research & Space Exploration, Personal Assistance, and Caregiving, Search and Rescue, Public Relations, Others. Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, LAtin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Humanoid robots typically possess physical appearance similar to that of a human, including two arms, two legs, and ahead. Emerging innovation in the digitization across various sectors followed by the rising adoption of less cost equipment’s in various business operations drives the demand for humanoid robots through the forecast period. Implementation of humanoid robots in the medical industry provides the augment to the operational efficiency, perform multiple tasks and provide effective productivity and thus, drive the market through the forecast period.

Rising demand from the education and entertainment field is expected to drive the adoption of humanoid robots over the future period. The popularity of such robots providing human interaction is on the rise among students of various age-groups further contributing to the market growth. On behalf of inefficient traditional promotion activities and methods used by brick and mortar stores, humanoid robots have the potential to effectively deliver promotions and offer a more customized experience to customers. Furthermore, the capability of the robots to identify customers and provide recommendations based on the purchase history contributes to the industry demand.

In terms of component, the humanoid robot market for software is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As the technological advancement will lead to the growing complexity in terms of features such as AI and autonomous operations, the value of the software part in the robot will grow faster than hardware as the software will assist the complex functionalities to process efficiently and accurately.

Based on motion type, the biped motion type captured a larger share of the overall humanoid robot market in 2016. The actual human-like appearance can be realized in humanoids only when the robot is capable of walking on feet like humans; owing to this, a majority of the humanoid robot manufacturers are focusing on their designs to make biped robots.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a substantial revenue share to the humanoid robot market during the forecast period owing to growing geriatric population in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Increasing adoption of the robots across department stores, banks, hotels, and airports will drive the regional market growth.

Some of the key players in the global humanoid robot market are SoftBank Robotics Corp., ROBOTIS, KAWADA ROBOTICS Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hajime Research Institute, Ltd., UBTECH Robotics, Inc., DST Robot Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, PAL Robotics SL, and ROBO GARAGE Co. Ltd.

Scope of the Global Humanoid Robot Market:

Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Component:

o Hardware

 Sensor

 Actuator

 Power Source

 Control System

 Others

o Software

Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Motion Type

o Biped

o Wheel Drive

Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Applications

o Education and Entertainment

o Research & Space Exploration

o Personal Assistance and Caregiving

o Search and Rescue

o Public Relations

o Others

Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key players in the Global Humanoid Robot Market:

• SoftBank Robotics Corp.

• ROBOTIS

• KAWADA ROBOTICS Inc.

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Hajime Research Institute, Ltd.

• UBTECH Robotics, Inc.

• DST Robot Co., Ltd.

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• PAL Robotics SL

• ROBO GARAGE Co. Ltd.

