Global Image Intensifier Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Diameter, Application, Vertical, and Region

Global Image Intensifier Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.10 % during a forecast period.

An image intensifier is a device, which is being used to recognize images and objects with human eyes or can be perceived by a camera at an enormously low-level light.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing awareness about the detection and prevention of fraudulent activities with setting up of night vision security and surveillance systems is likely to drive the global image intensifier market. Increasing crime rates and terrorist attacks across the globe are making the requirement for improvements in 24-hour surveillance systems. As image intensifiers are mostly used at night vision because it is not difficult to detect a security breach by intensifiers. These are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global image intensifier market. Additionally, the upward number of smart city projects and government regulations on security are increasing the demand of image intensifiers across the globe.

On the other hand, short operational hours of image intensifier devices and the growing use of refurbished devices are limiting the global image intensifier market growth.The medical application is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of the Image Intensifier is increasing in the medical application area owing it deliver better visibility. The function of the image intensifier is to transform x-ray photons incident to light photons of adequate intensity to produce a visible image. Rapid growth in the aging population across the globe is increasing investments in healthcare.

Goggles segment is expected to share significant growth in the global image intensifier market. Night vision goggles contain image enhancement, thermal imaging, passive night vision goggles, and active night vision goggles. The growing adoption of night vision goggles for defense applications is a factor, which is expected to boost the global image intensifier market growth.

In the current global image intensifier market, the North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position owing to the growing adoption of technologically advanced image intensifiers for defense and safety applications. Rising terrorist activities, coupled with a growing requirement for counter-terrorism operations is another factor, which is propelling the growth of the image intensifier market. The huge expenditure on the military, favorably government policies, and the presence of leading market players are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the image intensifier market in the region.

The Scope of the Report for Global Image Intensifier Market

Global Image Intensifier Market, By Diameter

• 25 mm

• <6 Inch

• 6 Inch

• 9 Inch

• 12 Inch

• 16 Inch

Global Image Intensifier Market, By Application

• Cameras

• Scopes

• Goggles

• X-Ray Detectors

Global Image Intensifier Market, By Vertical

• Defense and Surveillance

• Medical

• Industrial

• Others

Global Image Intensifier Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Image Intensifier Market

• Alpha Optics Systems

• Katod

• Photek

• Argus Imaging

• Meomed

• L3 Technologies

• Thales

• Flir Systems

• Photonis

• Harris

• Canon Medical Systems

• Siemens

• Aselsan

• Harder Digital

• Dantec Dynamics

• DEP Technologies

• TAK Technologies

• Optexim JSC

• Lambert Instruments

• Yukon Advanced Optics

• Proxivision

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Image Intensifier Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Image Intensifier Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Image Intensifier Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Image Intensifier Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Image Intensifier Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Image Intensifier Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Image Intensifier Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Image Intensifier by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Image Intensifier Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Image Intensifier Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Image Intensifier Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

