Global Breast Reconstruction Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product, Type, Procedure, End User, and Region.

Global Breast Reconstruction Market was valued US$ 2.35 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.10 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Breast reconstruction is an important aspect of breast cancer management. It has a less-than-ideal cosmetic result. Breast reconstruction delivers psychological, social, emotional, and functional improvements, including improved psychological health, self-esteem, and body image.

Global Breast Reconstruction Market, Dynamics:

Breast cancer treatment has become increasingly less ‘invasive’. In the current market scenario, the detection and treatment rate has increased because of the initiation of clear guidelines, screening programmes, and specialist centres. Breast reconstruction therapy remains the gold standard for surgical breast cancer treatment to preserve shape and size if possible. Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer in women with almost more than 1.38 Mn new cases annually across the globe. An increase in the prevalence of breast cancer, breast reconstruction procedures, and introduction of innovative products are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global breast reconstruction market. The rise in the incidence of breast cancer across the globe is one of the key drivers for global market growth.

On the other hand, some women prefer to use a prosthesis (a wearable artificial breast shape) instead of having reconstruction that is expected to limit the global breast reconstruction market growth. In addition, high cost and strict government regulations are also expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Breast Reconstruction Market, Segment Analysis:

Breast reconstruction can be performed immediately or can be delayed. The main benefit of immediate reconstruction is the preservation of both the native breast skin envelope and the inframammary fold. Patients who are unsure about reconstruction are best advised to consider delayed reconstruction. Delayed reconstruction has been introduced for those patients, who require cancer treatment and are unsure of suitable or best breast reconstruction options for them.

The Breast Implants held the XX% share in 2019 and it is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The suitable option for breast reconstruction is an implant-based reconstruction, which is accounting more than 61% in the US and 37% of reconstructions in the UK. The current options for implant-based reconstruction include immediate reconstruction with a definitively fixed volume implant. Implant-based reconstruction involves the usage of an implant under the pectoralis to reduce the risk of capsular formation. Silicone implants are widely preferred by women because of their appearance as natural breast tissue and soft texture. It has minimal risk of formation of hard scar tissue around the implant because of the soft texture of silicone implants. It also poses a minimum risk of any immune system-associated disorders.

Cosmetology clinics are expected to witness the XX% growth during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the rise in consciousness regarding physical appearance and growth in disposable income in developed countries.

Global Breast Reconstruction Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held a dominant position in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), breast cancer is denoted as the most common cancer type among American women after skin cancer. The variable rates of breast reconstruction in the United States have increased after the Women’s Health and Cancer Rights Act passed. Despite the overall rate of breast reconstruction is increasing in the United States, the number of women who undergo reconstruction after mastectomy remains low. Silicone implants are available in the United States from three manufacturers Sientra, Allergan, and Mentor, which is expected to contribute maximum share in the global market. The current breakdown of breast implant usage in the United States is nearly about 87% smooth and 13% textured. The U.S. is expected to share XX% in the North America regional market because of the number of breast reconstruction procedures performed in the country. An increase in concern about an esthetic appeal has increased the adoption of implants and tissue expanders.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Breast Reconstruction Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Breast Reconstruction Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Breast Reconstruction Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Breast Reconstruction Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Breast Reconstruction Market

Global Breast Reconstruction Market, By Product

• Breast Implants

 Silicone Implants

 Saline Implants

• Shape

 Round Implants

 Anatomical Implants

• Tissue Expanders

• Acellular Dermal Matrix

Global Breast Reconstruction Market, By Type

• Unilateral

• Bilateral

Global Breast Reconstruction Market, By Procedure

• Immediate

• Delayed

• Revision

Global Breast Reconstruction Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Cosmetology Clinics

Global Breast Reconstruction Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Breast Reconstruction Market

• Johnson & Johnson

• Allergan

• Sientra

• Polytech Health & Aesthetics

• Gc Aesthetics

• Sebbin

• Ideal Implant Incorporated

• Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

• Cereplas

• Hansbiomed

• Rti Surgical Holdings

• Pmt Corporation

• Establishment Labs S.A.

• Integra Lifesciences

• Laboratories Arion

• Silimed

