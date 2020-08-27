Global IP Phone Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Type, End User and Region

Global IP Phone Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

IP phones is the voice over internet protocol technology that uses hardware and software telephone system, used to transmit and receive phone calls over an internet protocol network. The IP phone converts analog audio format into a digital format that can be send over the internet and converts received digital phone signals from the internet to standard telephone audio.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Cost effectiveness is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Also, IP phone offers some benefits such as easy installation, low maintenance, easy access, convergence of various systems into one, user can combine voice, data, video, and multimedia technologies into one unified system, increased productivity, service mobility, simple conference call, reliability, efficient client interaction and versatility of IP phone features are ultimately leading to the growth of market. Furthermore, increasing competition between the internet service providers and telecommunication service providers across the telecom industry is further propelling the growth of market.

However, no location tracking for emergency calls is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also, low bandwidth, poor internet connection, inadequate router and insufficient cables could hinder the growth of market.

Global IP Phone Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, hardware along with software segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Hardware devices used in IP phone includes display, Ethernet cables and more. Displays are used to give feedback of user’s input and show caller-id or messages. Ethernet is used to send and receive messages on data network. In addition, software segment includes various internet protocols such as TCP/IP network stack, client implementation for DHCP, and the Domain Name System (DNS). Additionally, an IP signalling protocol stack, such as for the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), H.323, Skinny Call Control Protocol (Cisco), and Skype, is needed.

By type, Wi-Fi segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Various IP phone providers are investing to make integrated wireless IP phones is attributed to the growth of market. A portable Wi-Fi IP phone designed to suit several of enterprises and vertical market applications, including logistics, retail, medical and security. It delivers a powerful combination of features, mobility and durability to suit all portable telephony needs, which ultimately results into the growth of market.

The Cisco Wireless IP Phone 8821 is a ruggedized, resilient, and secured 802.11 wireless LAN handset that delivers cost-effective, on-premises, comprehensive Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) communication for the highly mobile in-campus worker.

Global IP Phone Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the advanced technical innovations and growing use of IP phone in various official sectors across the region.

In Aug 2018, Polycom, a part of Plantronics, announced the availability of its updated line of VVX Series Business IP Phones. The VVX x50 portfolio offers service provider partners a breakthrough in the balance between affordability and features.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global IP Phone Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global IP Phone Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global IP Phone Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IP Phone Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global IP Phone Market

Global IP Phone Market, By Component

• Software

o TCP/IP

o DHCP

o DNS

o Others

• Hardware

o Display

o Ethernet

o Speaker/Microphone

o Keypad

Global IP Phone Market, By Type

• Wired

• DECT

• Wi-Fi

Global IP Phone Market, By End User

• Corporate Consumers

• Individual Consumers

Global IP Phone Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global IP Phone Market, Key Players

• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

• Huawei Technologies

• Avaya

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Mitel

• NEC

• ShoreTel, Inc.

• Unify

• Dahua Technology Co

• Phone.Com

• Panasonic

• Grandstream

• Telzio

• Polycom

• Htek

• Yealink Network

• Obihai

