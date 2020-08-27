Global LED Video Walls Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Deployment Type, By Service Type and By Region

Global LED Video Walls Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

LED Video Walls provide various features such as high-brightness screens, release more light than the normal commercial-grade digital signs, capable of surviving harsh external usage conditions and many more.

Driving factor that boost market by Advanced User-Friendly Video Walls, Progression in the Educational & Government Sectors, Adoption of Innovative Technologies at Airports. Many Surging Demand for the High Interactive Digital Signage Systems and Emerging 3d Video Walls are the lucrative Opportunities to drive the market. Various applications such as the outdoor, indoor, menu board, and bill board video wall advertisements are showing an impressive growth in the video wall market.

The report on “LED Video Walls” is segmented by Deployment Type, by Service Type and by region. Based on Deployment Type LED Video Walls market is divided into Indoor and Outdoor. Based on Service Type, LED Video Walls market is bifurcated into Installation, Repairing/Maintenance and Rental. Geography for market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Indoor and outdoor Deployment type segment is dominating the LED Video Walls market. At present most impressive and eye catching LED modern tools used in indoor and outdoor deployment. Indoor video walls are used in museum, presentation/exhibitions, and indoor advertisement displays, whereas the outdoor video walls are widely used in stadium, live shows, shopping malls, and railway stations for advertising purpose, and many other places. An adoption of display systems are increases due to promotional activities at stations/airports and increasing demand of energy efficient displays are the major factors drives the global LED video wall market.

Rental based service segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. A rental service for LED video market is accounted for a substantial around XX % share in the market in 2018. And estimated to boost further in the forecasting period. Consumers demand for rental service become one of the major reason for Steep upfront cost that involves installation LED video walls

Europe and Asia Pacific holds XX % of market share of LED Video Walls. Europe is expected to grow at high CAGR and dominating around 32% share in forecast period. Increasing number of sporting events, live concerts, and corporate exhibitions lead Europe in LED video walls market. North America is expected to satisfy the growing demand for LED video walls. Gulf countries of Middle East and Africa is contributed almost half of the revenue in 2018 and is predicted to hold XX % of market share in the forecasting period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global LED Video Walls Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global LED Video Walls Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global LED Video Walls Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global LED Video Walls Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global LED Video Walls Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global LED Video Walls Market

Global LED Video Walls Market by Deployment Type:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Global LED Video Walls Market by Service Type:

• Installation

• Repairing/Maintenance

• Rental

Global LED Video Walls Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analyzed in the Global LED Video Walls Market Report:

• LG Display Co., Ltd.

• NEC Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• ViewSonic

• Barco NV

• Daktronics Inc.

• Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

• Delphi Display Systems, Inc.

• Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Lighthouse Technologies, Ltd

• Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co Ltd.

• Electronic Displays, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics

• Planar

