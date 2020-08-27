Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, End-use Industry, and Region.

Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow around US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Fluorinated lubricants are engineered oils or fluids. They deliver high-performance lubrication on severe operating conditions like high-temperature, non-flammable, chemical inertness, stability, anti-corrosive, and non-toxicity. They have a wide variety of uses in the automotive, aerospace, and military, oil and gas, chemical processing, electricals & electronics, and food processing machinery industries. The electricals & electronics segment registered for the largest market share in 2018.

Market Dynamics:

Engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) are flexible materials that are used for thermal management applications. The engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) exhibit characteristic properties like chemical stability, non-toxicity, non-flammability, high and low-temperature use, and superb compatibility with a wide range of plastics, metals, and elastomers. Therefore, engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) can perform under extreme conditions, like high pressure, oxidation-prone environment, and high temperatures. They are broadly used in several end-user industries, like electronics & semiconductors, automotive, chemical processing, oil & gas, power generation, and aerospace, to reduce friction between machine parts. The factors, like superior and eco-friendly properties of engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) in addition to the fastest growth of the end-user industries, are driving the global engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market. Also, increasing replacement of petroleum-based lubricants with fluorinated lubricants, demand for heat exchangers, and rising investment on the R&D activities are expected to generate new market growth opportunities over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the high-cost production of the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) is expected to restrain the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the lubricants segment held the largest market share of the global market in 2019, because of the increasing use of engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) in applications ranging from aerospace and the military to chemical manufacturing and energy production. Due to their superior non-flammable, chemically inert, non-reactive properties, and extensive temperature performance range of –130°F to 572°F, engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) are being progressively chosen over the petroleum-based lubricants.

Region-wise, the Asia-pacific is expected to hold the largest market share by 2027, on account of the largest consumer base for engineered fluids in developing countries, such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Indonesia. Emerging industrialization in these countries and low manufacturing cost have encouraged global companies to establish their existence in the countries of Asia-pacific.

Industry Development:

In 2018, Asahi Glass announced the global sales launch of AMOLEA AS-300, a new type of eco-friendly fluorinated solvent. This product reduces Ozone Depletion Potential to almost “0” and Global Warming Potential to under “1” while still delivering comparable boiling point, solvency, and safety levels to AK-225. With a minimal impact on the global environment combined with superior solvency, AMOLEA™ AS-300 is also ideal for a customer moving away from chlorinated solvents, and n-propyl bromide solvents.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market

Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market, By Type

• Lubricants

• Solvents

• Heat Transfer Fluids

Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market, By End-use Industry

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Automotive

• Chemical Processing

• Oil & Gas

• Power Generation

• Aerospace

Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Oils) Market

• Daikin Industries

• Solvay SA

• The Chemours Company

• 3M

• Asahi Glass Company

• Halocarbon Products Corporation

• Halopolymer

• F2 Chemicals

• IKV Tribology

• Lubrilog Lubrication Engineering

• Nye lubricants

• Interflon

