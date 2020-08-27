Global Optical Transceiver Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Form Factor, Wavelength, Fiber Type, Distance, Application, and Region.

Global optical transceiver market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An Optical transceiver is a small and powerful device that uses fiber optical technology to transmit and receive data. This data travels across extremely long distances and at very high speeds. The transceiver is an essential component of a fiber-optic network as it is used to convert light signals into electrical signals and vice versa.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of optical transceivers in networking hardware installations as they allow switches to support a variety of types of transmission and wiring formats is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing data traffic, growing demand of smart devices and high data transfer capabilities, rising requirements for cloud computing applications, surge in the demand for small and energy-efficient transceivers, growing technological advancements in 5G infrastructure, the rising market for telecommunication industry across the globe and availability of various types of optical transceivers in different sizes and shapes are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. The Optical transceiver provides some benefits such as high bandwidth, longer distance, low-security risks, and lightweight design, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, difficult installation, fragility, and higher cost are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market. Also, rising network complexity and continuous changes in consumer demands could restrict the growth of market.

Global Optical Transceiver Market: Segmentation Analysis

By form factor, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, and QSFP28 segment are expected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QSFP stands for quad (4-channel) small form-factor pluggable optics transceiver. Growing adoption of QSFB optical transceivers for data communications applications such as in 40 Gigabit Ethernet (40GbE) due to its compact, high performance, and low power consumption benefits is driving the growth of the market. Increasing requirements for QSFP optical transceivers for the applications of data centre, infiniband, service provider applications, enterprise core, and other data communication standards is expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period. Rising adoption of QSFP in routers, Ethernet switches, network interface cards, and firewalls are further propelling the growth of the market.

By application, data centre segments dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing switch towards cloud storage, rising technological advancements in technologies such as deep learning, artificial intelligence, and machine learning and therefore increasing demand for high bandwidth and high-density optical transceivers for efficient data communication is driving the growth of the market in data centre application. Continuous developments and new deployments along with continuously evolving network architecture in data centres to achieve nonblocking network performance have increased the demand for high-speed optical transceivers, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, growing transmission capacity demands in hyper-scale data centres and optical backbone network is driving the demand for next-generation transmission platforms like optical transceivers.

Global Optical Transceiver Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of the world’s largest cloud providers and data centres in the US.

The increasing requirement for mobile data through wireless connectivity, demand for high data speed communication, and growing technological advancements in 5G network infrastructure are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Global Optical Transceiver Market: Key Development

In March 2020, II‐VI Incorporated a leader in coherent optics announced the introduction of the 400G CFP2-DCO, its first module to support high-performance 400 Gbps coherent transmission in a pluggable form factor for high-speed optical backbone networks and data centre interconnects.

In Feb 2020, II‐VI Incorporated announced the availability of its portfolio of integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed transceivers deployed in data centres and the 5G optical access infrastructure.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Optical Transceiver Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Optical Transceiver Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Optical Transceiver Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Optical Transceiver Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Optical Transceiver Market

Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Form Factor

• SFF and SFP

• SFP+ and SFP28

• QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, and QSFP28

• CFP, CFP2, and CFP4

• XFP

• CXP

Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Wavelength

• 850 nm Band

• 1310 nm Band

• 1550 nm Band

• Other

Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Fiber Type

• Single-mode

• Multimode

Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Distance

• Less than 1Km

• 1 Km to 10 Km

• 11 Km to 100 Km

• More Than 100 Km

Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Application

• Telecommunication

• Data Centre

• Enterprise

Global Optical Transceiver Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Optical Transceiver Market, Key Players

• II-VI Incorporated

• FIT Hong Teng Limited

• Lumentum

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

• Accelink

• Applied Optoelectronics

• Fujitsu Optical Components

• Innolight

• Mellanox

• NeoPhotonics

• Ciena

• Cisco

• Hisense Broadband

• Intel

• NEC

• Perle Systems

• Reflex Photonics

• Smartoptics

• Solid Optics

• Source Photonics

