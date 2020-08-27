Global Interactive Projector Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Projection Distance, Dimension, Resolution, Application, and Region.

The Global interactive projector market size was US$ ~0.99 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.36 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Global Interactive Projector Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An interactive projector is a technology which mainly consists of two parts such as a projector and a whiteboard which features a lens to project images. The projector is generally placed on the wall above the whiteboard or to the ceiling and is the source of the content being displayed. Interactive projectors facilitate communication by tracking movements, either by DLP or infrared technology.

Market Dynamics

Growing implementation of interactive projectors in the educational sector such as in primary classrooms, on college campuses, and in various business offices for work presentations are major factors behind the growth of the market. Important benefits of interactive projectors over conventional projectors, low cost compared to interactive whiteboard systems, increasing requirement for ultra short throw interactive projectors, and rapid technological advancements in projection technology are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the growing adoption of alternative interactive flat panel displays and lack of awareness about interactive projectors in emerging economies are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Interactive Projector Market: Segmentation Analysis

By technology, DLP segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. DLP (digital light processing) is commonly used technology for projectors. DLP projectors use a digital micro-mirror device to project images from a monitor onto a large screen. High adoption of DLP technology in interactive projectors due to its benefits such as higher contrast than LCD, lightweight, portability, more reliability, and good picture quality is driving the growth of the market.

By application, the education segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of a XX% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of interactive projectors in the education applications such as in schools and colleges for teaching and learning purposes is attributed to the growth of the market. Teaching and learning with interactive projections provide benefits like superior teaching, student engagement, teamwork, increasing retaining capacity, more flexibility, interactive classroom, and improved presentation skills, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

Global Interactive Projector Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness higher growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors to the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing awareness among the end-users regarding interactive projectors.

Growing technological developments and increasing the adoption rate of smart classrooms are driving the growth of the market in the region. Also, rising demand for interactive projectors from business enterprises and from government agencies to allow employees to collaborate on documents and reports and to create stronger information is propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Global Interactive Projector Market: Key Developments

In June 2017, ViewSonic Corp a leading global provider of visual solution products expands its line of award-winning interactive learning solutions with the launch of its new PS750W ultra-short throw, interactive projector.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Interactive Projector Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Interactive Projector Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Interactive Projector Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Interactive Projector Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Interactive Projector Market

Global Interactive Projector Market, By Technology

• DLP

• LCD

• LCoS

Global Interactive Projector Market, By Projection Distance

• Ultra short throw

• Short throw

• Standard throw

Global Interactive Projector Market, By Dimension

• 2D

• 3D

Global Interactive Projector Market, By Resolution

• 1920*1080 and 1920*720

• 1280*800

• 1024*768

• Others (854*480)

Global Interactive Projector Market, By Application

• Education

• Corporate

• Government

Global Interactive Projector Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Interactive Projector Market, Key Players

• Seiko Epson Corp

• BenQ Corp

• Mimio Boxlight

• Dell Technologies Inc

• Panasonic Corp

• CASIO COMPUTER Co., Ltd

• NEC Display Solutions, Ltd

• Optoma Technology Inc

• Touchjet Inc

• Delta Electronics Inc

• Hitachi Ltd

• ViewSonic Corporation

• Optoma Corporation

• Christie Digital

• Sony Corporation

