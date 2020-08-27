Global Intelligent Power Module Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Current Rating, Voltage Rating, Power device, Industry, and Region.

Global intelligent power module market size was US$ 1.82 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An intelligent power module (IPMs) is an advanced hybrid power switch device which involves control, logic, protection, and detection circuits for ease of use. IPMs are used to reduce development time, systems size, and improve systems reliability. IPMs can provide control supply over-temperature, under-voltage, short-circuit protection and over-current.

Market Dynamics

Surge in the adoption of IPMs in the field of power electronics is a major driving factor behind the growth of market. Growing reliability through improved level of monitoring, rapid growth of electric vehicles market, ongoing developments in power infrastructure and the increasing awareness towards using renewable power sources, rising demand of IPMs in consumer electronics products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and others and increasing evolutions in IGBT chips are expected to improve growth of market during the forecast period. IPM provides some benefits such as improved systems performance, high energy efficiency, increased power density, enhanced system ruggedness and high reliability, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, design-related complexities related with sic-based IPMs and lack of awareness, and slow adoption of new technologies are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market.

Global Intelligent Power Module Market: Segmentation Analysis

By current rating, up to 100 A segment is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of a XX% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of IPMs with 100 A current rating almost in all consumer electronics products is driving the growth of market. Increasing demand for IPMs with current rating of up to 100 A in low-power industrial applications such as transportation, renewable energy, servo drives, and power electronics applications are expected to improve growth of market during the forecast period.

By power device, IGBT segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX%. Growing adoption of IGBT chips by IPMs to continuously monitor power device current is driving the growth of market. In recent years IGBT became the most important power device in the power electronics sector as compared to MOSFET. IGBT based IPM provides some benefits such as low loss, over temperature protection, under voltage protections and advanced current sensing capabilities, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Global Intelligent Power Module Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to keep its dominance at CAGR of a XX% during the forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing consumer electronics industry across the region. An increase in the consumer demands for consumer electronics products like refrigerators and air conditioners are driving the growth of the market.

Increasing demand of IPM motor in hybrid electric vehicles to reduce gas emission, save valuable electric energy, and deter climate change are further propelling the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Intelligent Power Module Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Intelligent Power Module Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Intelligent Power Module Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intelligent Power Module Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Intelligent Power Module Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65420

The Scope of Global Intelligent Power Module Market

Global Intelligent Power Module Market, By Current Rating

• Up to 100 A

• 101-600 A

• Above 600 A

Global Intelligent Power Module Market, By Voltage Rating

• Up to 100 V

• 601-1,200 V

• Above 1,200 V

Global Intelligent Power Module Market, By Power Device

• IGBT

• MOSFET

Global Intelligent Power Module Market, By Industry

• Consumer

o Air Conditioner

o Washing Machine

o Refrigerators

o Others

• Industrial

o Servo Drives

o Transportation

o UPS

o Renewable Energy

o Others

Global Intelligent Power Module Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Intelligent Power Module Market, Key Players

• STMicroelectronics

• ROHM Semiconductors

• Infineon Technologies

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ON Semiconductor

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

• Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd

• Sanken Electric Co. Ltd

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com