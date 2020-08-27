Global Oilfield Biocides Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Oilfield Biocides Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to growaround US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

The growth of microbial organisms in the oilfield is the main concern and the industry spends a large amount on the effects of microbial growth. Biocideskill the micro-organisms and prevent & control the effects of microorganisms. These biocides are of two types -oxidizing and non-oxidizing. Glutaraldehyde, a significant non-oxidizing biocide, is used in the applications of oilfields, but chlorine is the most widely used oxidizing biocide on account of its low cost and corrosive nature against the microorganisms.

Market Dynamics:

Biocides are used to prevent or treat different sorts of microbes formation in every phase of oilfield improvement, including, starting penetrating wells, generation of oil & gas, with the capacity of oil and petroleum gas in topographical conditions (in salt caves or exhausted supplies). The closeness of microorganisms in the oilfield contrarily impacts the penetrating activities by debasing oil hydrocarbons and growing the oil thickness, sulfur substance, and consistency, which results in a disturbance in oil extraction and handling innovation. This has brought about an expanded interest in oilfield biocides.

The growing oil & gas extraction in the emerging countries of Asia-Pacific such as China and India, and the Middle East & Africa under the rising interest for oil-based goods, fuel, and energy in several applications is probably going to drive the development of the oil & gas industry in the upcoming years.

On the other hand, the emerging utilization of sustainable power sources, like sun-powered, wind, geothermal, biomass, and hydropower energy as an option counter to conventional non-renewable energy sources.For instance, oil and coal relied upon hinder the development of the global oilfield biocides market.

Market Segmentation:

According to type, the glutaraldehyde segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by the end of 2027. Glutaraldehyde is the most extensively used oilfield biocide in the oil & gas industry in upstream, midstream, and downstream applications, because of its superb stability, ability to penetrate through biofilms, and remove the microorganisms present in the lines.

Region-wise, in 2018, North America held the largest market share of the global market. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is the key consumer and manufacturer of oilfield biocides and bio-solvents across the globe. It is because of the high production of shale oil & gas activities in North America. Hydraulic fracturing is used for fracking of the shale rocks, in which fracking fluids are used. In the fracking fluids composition, the share of biocide is only 0.001%. Biocides are vastly used in production and fracking applications in countries like the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. Hydraulic fracturing is the main application followed by production application in North America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Oilfield Biocides Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Oilfield Biocides Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Oilfield Biocides Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Oilfield Biocides Marketmake the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Oilfield Biocides Market

Global Oilfield Biocides Market, By Type

• Glutaraldehyde

• THPS [Tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate]

• TTPC [Tributyl Tetradecyl Phosphonium Chloride]

• DBNPA

• QAC (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds)

• Bronopol

• Others

Global Oilfield Biocides Market, By Application

• Upstream

o Drilling Protection

o Crude Oil Treatment

o Hydraulic Fracturing Operations

o Produced Water Treatment

• Midstream

o Crude Oil Transportation and Storage

o Pipeline Pigging and Scraping Operations

• Downstream

o Fuel treatment

o Others

Global Oilfield Biocides Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Oilfield Biocides Market

• LANXESS

• Albemarle Corporation

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• Melzer Chemicals Pvt.

• Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Private Limited

• Acti-Chem

• Nashville Chemical

• SicagenChem

• Special Materials Company (SMC)

