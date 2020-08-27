GIS Controller Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027 -By Component, Device, Application, and by Region.

GIS Controller Market is estimated to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR XX% from 2019-2027.

A Geographic Information System (GIS) is a computer system for representing, storing, evaluating, and presenting data related to positions on Earth’s Surface. GIS can also help individuals and organizations understand the relationship and spatial-temporal patterns. The market is strengthened by the introduction of a Geographical Information System (GIS) implementation for Broadband and Telecomm services.

Market Dynamics

Advancement in the field of Mobile Telecommunication is expected to act as a potential factor, providing different opportunities for geographical information system market. Many of the Geographical information system developers continue financing in Research and Development to introduce new advanced products that are expected to fulfill the requirement of customers in various regions. GIS is moving into Cloud and Mobile platform. Most of the Geographic Information Systems dealers have developed cloud GIS solutions from which user can choose according to their requirements. Increasing need to access geospatial data anywhere is growing. Advancement in mobile computing and GIS technology is forcing organizations to take GIS to the field and capture, update and accompany changes between the field and office.

The increasing combination of these systems with traditional technologies has contributed to the growth of enterprises to develop business intelligence. Increasing exposure of open source software and the government regulations related to the usage of location services high initial investments and geospatial data barriers related to the data capturing of GIS create a major restraint in the growth of the GIS market. The data of the report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report.

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) is empowering Agriculture sector

The market for the agriculture industry is estimated to grow during the coming forecast period. The agriculture industry would have high growth opportunities for GIS in various requisitions such as Livestock, Monitoring, Crop management, and the monitoring and management of soil. GIS software market is estimated to grow due to a rise in utilization of city planning, Disaster Management, transport management and Smart city mission, and development.

Technological changes and geospatial technology help in developing energetic and competitive agriculture that is nature friendly and highly capable of giving magnificent nutrition to the people. Natural input in farming can be better managed by GIS applications. Agriculture mapping is done on the basis of GIS applications.

Market Segmentation

The GIS controller market is divided on the basis of component (Hardware, Software, and Service), By Device (Desktop, Mobile) and By Application (Transportation, Telecommunication, Agriculture, construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, Government and others). China is financing hugely in infrastructure and city development. This financing in the construction would raise the market for remote sensing technologies. With the appearing urban sector in India, there has been a rise in demand for remote sensing technologies that can contribute to different types of city developments projects. It can help an organization such as internal security in times of militant attack or in case of the explosion of WMD (Weapon of Mass destruction/Chemical and Biological weapon to identify circumference of attack and take precautions beforehand.

Enterprises are using GIS tracker to track COVID-19 impact

Using Geographical Information System (GIS) capabilities such as spatial analytics, mapping, and local vision, health, and government organization can plan confirmed and active cases, casualty, and recoveries to check where COVID-19 infections have taken place in a number. Most of the organizations are using ESRI technology to manage COVID-19 data. Various government agencies and bodies such as World Health Organization (WHO) and Centre for Disease control and prevention (CDCP) are using GIS technology to make decisions, plan and communicate various measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

Geographical Analysis

North America is influencing the global GIS controller market with the largest market share and therefore considering the highest revenue amount. Europe holds the second-largest market. Europe is an advanced region in terms of Retail, automotive, aerospace, and defense. The Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the usage of Geographical Information Solutions in various sectors such as mining, Government, construction, wastewater management. Counties like China, Taiwan, and South Korea contain 60% of electronic manufacturing components and much of them serve a huge opportunity in providing services for geographical information systems.

Target Audience

• Research firms

• Government Agencies

• IT Providers

• Sensor Manufacturers

• Infrastructure Agencies

Key Development

Most of the Geographic Information Systems dealers have developed cloud GIS solutions. The GIS User is aware of the benefit of cloud computing and various options –Public vs. Private clouds from which the user can choose according to their requirements. Increasing need to access geospatial data anywhere is growing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the GIS Controller Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding GIS Controller Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the GIS Controller Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional

Scope of the GIS Controller Market

GIS Controller Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

GIS Controller Market, By Device

• Desktop

• Mobile

GIS Controller Market, By Application

• Transportation

• Telecommunication

• Agriculture

• Construction

• Mining

• Oil and Gas

• Government

• Others

GIS Controller Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia- Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

GIS Controller Market, Key Players

• Autodesk Inc. (US)

• Bentley System, Inc. (US)

• Environmental Systems Research Institute,Inc.(ESRI) (US)

• Hexagon AB (Sweden)

• Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)

• Topcon Corporation (Japan)

• Trimble Inc. (US)

• Maxar Technologies Inc. (U.S)

• Caliper Corporation (U.S)

• AutoNavi Software CO., Ltd

• CARTO

