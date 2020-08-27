Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Type, End User, Application and Region.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of Market leaders, Market followers, and Market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

The pharmaceuticals industry is growing globally and the use of automation in the pharmaceuticals market is gaining popularity. With the help of robots, the manufacturing sector of pharmaceuticals is benefitting with respect to quantity as well as quality.

Market Dynamics:

Pharmaceuticals robots have ensured efficiency and precision in its operations, reduced cost excesses such as labor-training costs and customization of the products according to the demands. They will also contribute to reductions in manufacturing costs, increasing production capacity, and reducing the waste. All these factors are consequential to the growth of the pharmaceutical robot market. For instance, with the use of Raman spectroscopy, it is possible to measure molecule vibration and rotational energy to ensure compounds are correctly composed with the help of picking and packaging robots. This has resulted in speeding up of the process and has also led to eliminate the labor unit costs.

Market Segmentation:

Traditional robots dominate the Pharmaceuticals robot market. It accounts for more than 70% of the total robots in the market. Among the traditional robots, SCARA (Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm) is popular for small robotic assembly applications as it has a unique configuration and is designed to handle a variety of material handling operations. Whereas collaborative robots, also known as cobots, are designed specifically for direct interaction with humans in the workspace. The collaborative robot segment is expected to grow during the forecast period as they are more user-friendly alongside the human labourers.

Region-wise Analysis:

The Pharmaceutical Robots Market is dominant in the Asia Pacific region due to the presence of robotics giants in this region like in Japan and Korea. These companies are large manufactures of pharmaceutical robots as well as in application of robots in the pharmaceutical companies in this region. This has significantly resulted in the growth of pharmaceutical robot market in the APAC region. Europe is second to have a large market for pharmaceutical robot development of robotics companies in Germany.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape section in the Pharmaceutical Robots Market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading players operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects of the companies having a stronghold in the Pharmaceutical Robots Market. In 2015, FUNAC launched its first collaborative pharmaceutical robot FANUC CR-4iA, CR-7iA, and the CR-7/L long arm version and ABB launched its first dual-arm cobot called YuMi.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments and projects the Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market, by Type

• Traditional Robots

o Articulated Robots

o SCARA Robots

o Delta/Parallel Robots

o Cartesian Robots

o Dual-Arm

• Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market, By Application

• Picking and Packaging

• Laboratory Applications

• Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market, By End User

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Research Laboratories

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• FANUC Corporation

• KUKA AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• Denso Corporation

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Marchesini Group S.p.A

• Universal Robots A/S

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Shibuya Corporation

• Epson India Pvt Ltd.

• TRANSCRIPTIC INC.

• Lockheed Martin

• Mazor Robotics

• Gridbots Technologies

• RekonRobotics Inc

