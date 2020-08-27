Global Application Gateway Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Component, Organization Size, Industry, and Region.

Global application gateway market size was US$ 1.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Global Application Gateway Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An application gateway is a type of firewall with a security component and is used to provide security to the computer networks. It is operated in the application layer of the OSI model. Application gateway provides a high level of security over the network traffics in network system.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for application layer security in various enterprises of several industries such as IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and others is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing security concerns related to network attacks such as worms, malware, spyware, and phishing, increasing adoption of software-defined network technology in various data centers, increasing technological advancements in firewall systems, and growing use of integration and deployment services are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, slower response time, lack of skilled personnel, and fear of loss of transparency to applications are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Application Gateway Market: Segmentation Analysis

By organization size, small and medium size enterprise segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness steady growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. According to research, it is found that in 2018, approximately 67% of small and medium-sized business market companies have experienced cyberattacks and 58% of SMEs have faced data breach. Due to this issue, many SMEs have adopted advanced application gateway firewall systems to protect their data, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

By component, integration and deployment service segment projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Integration and deployment services are the most important services in all sized enterprises to provide smooth running of their software applications on the computer network system. Growing adoption of this service in enterprises to mitigate cyber-attack risks, to reduce complexities, and to increase the ROI is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Application Gateway Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of the application gateway firewall system in various end-user applications. The massive presence of security vendors, early adoption of various cybersecurity technologies, and the presence of well established IT infrastructure in the NA region is driving the growth of the market.

Vast presence of data centers along with the rising requirement of network security systems and rapid adoption of this firewall system in large, small and medium sized enterprises are further propelling the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Application Gateway Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Application Gateway Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Application Gateway Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Application Gateway Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Application Gateway Market

Global Application Gateway Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

o Consulting

o Integration and deployment

o Support and maintenance

Global Application Gateway Market, By Organization Size

• Large enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Application Gateway Market, By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Government and public sector

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others (education, and energy and utilities)

Global Application Gateway Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Application Gateway Market, Key Players

• Microsoft Corporation

• Cisco

• F5 Networks Inc

• Forcepoint

• Akamai

• Barracuda Networks

• Orange S.A

• SAP SE

• Palo Alto Networks, Inc

• Imperva

• Kemp Technologies, Inc

• Citrix Systems, Inc

• Zscaler, Inc

• Snapt

• Avi Networks

• Aculab

