Global Memristor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Industry Vertical, and by Geography

Global Memristor Market was valued US$ 12.68 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 902.13 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 70.42 % during the forecast period.

Key factors that navigate the growth in the global memristor market size are advantages of memristors over other memories, increase in number of industrial robots, which require memory on large scale, increase in demand of tablets, watches, smartphones and other smart wearable devices, and increase in number of data centers across the globe. However, high initial cost required to manufacture these components and variation of understanding among stakeholders, restrain the growth in global memristor industry. Although growth in trend of Internet of Things (IoT), and growth in demand of neural networks open new opportunities for the players operating in memristor market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Electronics segment dominated with more than 44% in global memristor market share, in 2015. The memristors have emerged as a feasible and more efficient substitute of flash memories that find their application mostly in electronic devices, which drives their traction in electronic industry. Further, the number of industrial robots worldwide has raised considerably in the last decade. In 2015, the maximum number of industrial robots, (i.e. about 250 thousand units) were sold in a year. The increase in demand of automation process in industries is expected to increases the number of industrial robots even further. These robots required flash memories with null boot time, more durability, and smaller space consumption, which are basic advantages of memristors. These properties of memristors are projected to drive their traction in industrial segment and is expected to exhibit high growth rate i.e. more than 70% in industry vertical segment of global memristor market during the forecast period.

Geologically the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share of 38.7% in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is majorly seen due to technological advancement and replacement of flash memory and D-RAM with memristors, in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific accounted for the second largest market share of 31.2%. In terms of growth, Rest of the World is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 146.8% during the forecast period.

Currently Hewlett Packard’s version of titanium Dioxide Memristor is most commonly pursued into the market .In order to gain a competitive advantage in the industry, players are actively involved in researching, discovering and prototyping thousands of various types of memristors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, industry vertical and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Memristor market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Memristor Market

Global Memristor Market, By Type

• Molecular & Ionic Film memristor

• Spin Based & Magnetic memristor

Global Memristor Market, By Industry Vertical

• Electronics

• IT & Telecom

• Industrial

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Healthcare

Global Memristor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Memristor Market

• Hewlett-Packard

• SanDisk

• Knowm Inc.

• Crossbar Inc.

• SK Hynix

• IBM

• HRL Laboratories

• Micron Technology

• AMD Inc

• Panasonic Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Rambus Incorporated

• Samsung

• SanDisk Corporation

• L.P.

• Toshiba Corporation.

