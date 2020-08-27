Global Photomask Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Product, Application, and Region

Global Photomask Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 3.27% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

A photomask is tool used for manufacturing components including electronic devices (semiconductors), PCB, displays and Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS). Photomasks are used to transfer the patterns on the baseplates. Photomask is made up of quartz or glass substrate, which are coated with a non-transparent film made by writing or exposing the designer’s pattern onto a resistant coated chrome mask blank.

Photomask have a critical role in the microlithography development used for the manufacture of integrated circuits (ICs), micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and photonic devices. For manufacturing of semiconductors and ICs 30% of photomask are used. The processor technology like Qualcomm, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia is posing a significant growth opportunity for the photomask market. In electronic sectors, growing demand of the semiconductors and increasing chip density are key growth drivers during forecast period.

This report provides complete analysis of its profit, loss, manufacturers, products, services, drivers and challenges. The Global Photomask Market report highlights the aspects that effect product development and market growth along with technological up gradations that improvement in the Photomask market.

Global Photomask Market Drivers:

Technological advancement in the photomask is increasing its adoption primarily in the semiconductor industry. The advanced technology for semiconductor packaging such as 3D packaging to make smaller size semiconductor devices are set to reproduce the demand for new photomask sets in the fabrication of these chips. Moreover, implementation of IoT (internet of Things) is further going to rise the penetration of semiconductors and IC in day to day things. Another trend such as short replacement cycle coupled with growing disposable income is boosting sales of the consumer electronic and boosting adoption of the photomask. Manufacturers in the Photomask Market are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Photomask Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the photomask market because of higher demand and uses in semiconductor industry. North America and Europe as second and third largest market for photomask during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, because of rapidly expanding end-use industrial base and growing number of manufacturing units in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global photomask market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. Porter, svor, pastel analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global photomask market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global photomask market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by drones type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global photomask market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Photomask Market:

Global Photomask Market, by Product type:

• Quartz mask

• Soda mask

• Toppan

• Film

Global Photomask Market, by Application:

• Semiconductor

• Flat panel display

• Touch industry

• Circuit board

Global Photomask Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Photomask Market, Major Players:

• Hoya

• Dai Nippon

• SK-Electronics Co.Ltd.

• Toppan Photomasks

• Photronics

• LG Innotek

• Compugraphics Photomask Solutions

• Taiwan Mask

• Infinite Graphics Incorporated

• Nippon Filcon

• HTA Photomask

• Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask

• Plasma Therm

• Lasertec Corporation

• PKL

• IGI

• HTA

