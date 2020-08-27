Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Sensors Type, Product Type, Sensing Range, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.10 % during a forecast period.

A proximity sensor is used to identify the presence of objects nearby without any personal or physical contact.

Increasing penetration of automation and digitalization across end-use industries is one of the key drivers in the global position and proximity sensors market growth. The rising demand for more accurate and efficient spotting sensors in automobiles is expected to increase the usage of proximity sensors across the globe. Additionally, Augmented acceptance of recent sensor-based technologies like 3D gesture systems, infotainment systems along with advanced driver assistance systems and interior lights control system in the automotive industry is also expected to boost the growth in the global position and proximity sensors market.

On the other hand, The lack of the availability of skilled technicians in developing economies across the globe is expected to limit the growth in the global position and proximity sensors market growth.

The ultrasonic sensors segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Growing adoption of these sensors in the robotics industry is increasing the demand for the ultrasonic sensor. The robotics industry is demanding high-performance sensors, which can enable enhanced remote controlling of the robot and a fast data transfer. These sensors enable efficient contactless measurements in navigation systems for mobile robots. The demand for these sensors is increasing owing to its wide usage in production lines, liquid level control monitoring, robotics sensing, vehicle detection for automotive assembly, and anti-collision detection. These factors are expected to increase the demand for ultrasonic sensors.

The Automotive segment is expected to share significant growth in the global position and proximity sensors market. Growing awareness of safety and monitoring systems in the automobiles sector is offering growth opportunities to the position and proximity sensors market. These sensors aid in precise and fast motion-sensing applications. The developing Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)across the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth in the global position and proximity sensors market.

The Europe region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global position and proximity sensors market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of innovative technologies in the automotive sector in the region. An introduction of IIoT and Industry 4.0 in countries including France and Germany is expected to increase the demand for these sensors. The rapid expansion of the factory sectors, which usage digitalization techniques to enhance the production and the supply chain process.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global position and proximity sensors market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global position and proximity sensors market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market

Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market, By Sensors Type

• Ultrasonic

• Capacitive

• Photoelectric

• Inductive

• Magnetic

Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market, By Product Type

• Fixed Distance

• Adjustable Distance

Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market, By Sensing Range

• 0 mm to 40 mm

• 41 mm to 100 mm

• 101 mm to 1000 mm

• 1001 mm to 2500 mm

• 2501 mm and Above

Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market, By Application

• Conveyor systems

• Assembly line automation

• Anti-aircraft warfare

• Parking Sensor Systems

• Roller coasters

• Others

Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market, By End-Use Industry

• Automotive

• Home & Building Automation

• Defense & Aerospace

• Consumer Electronics

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market

• Stmicroelectronics N.V.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG.

• MTS Systems Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• AMS AG

• Allegro Microsystems, LLC

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Renishaw PLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Position and Proximity Sensors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Position and Proximity Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Position and Proximity Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Position and Proximity Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Position and Proximity Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Position and Proximity Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Position and Proximity Sensors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

