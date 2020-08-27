Global Rugged Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Size, Level of Ruggedness, Operating System, Industry and Region

Global rugged display market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period.

The report study has analysed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Rugged display is the display technology, which is designed for difficult applications and demanding environment situations. It is widely used in all military, industrial and commercial applications.

Market Dynamics

Increasing requirement of human machine interface (HMI) devices is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Rugged display provides various benefits such as high performance, multi-functionality, increased brightness and contrast for direct sunlight visibility, extra-large viewing angles with uniform brightness and broad colour gamut, ruggedized for harsh applications, passive cooling, multiple input devices, improved night vision goggles compatibility and operation over extended temperature range are ultimately improving the growth of market.

Furthermore, low total cost of ownership over a long period of time, growing demand of IoT based technologies, surge in demand of e- paper display technologies and OLED display technologies and rising need of display which can survive in harsh environment conditions are expected to witness high growth during forecast period.

Nevertheless, high initial cost associated with installation and implementation of rugged displays could hamper the growth of market. Also changing average price of rugged display panel could hinder the growth of market.

Global Rugged Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, Smartphone and handheld computers and panel PC & mission-critical display segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. A rugged Smartphone is a device which is wholly sealed within a thick housing to prevent it from damage and from shock, water, dust and vibration. There are three types of rugged display Smartphone such as outdoor sport, military and stylish rugged phone. In addition, rugged display panel PC monitors are easily survives in harsh environments and generally found within industrial and military applications.

ITech Company’s military rugged PC systems are customized with the requirements of the defence and avionics industries. It is made using high grade components and ensured to pass the military standards.

By size, 10 to 15 inches segment dominated the market in 2019 in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. A Neuro Logic systems launched a CF-8-NP1 which is a compact, integrated panel PC (PPC) which features a Hi-Brite, sunlight readable 8.4” XGA LCD, rugged resistive touch screen and powerful VNX-based computer that is Linux and Windows 7 compatible.

Global Rugged Display Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to high demand of rugged display in industries such as aerospace and defense, military, navy and other industrial display applications.

Furthermore, in Oct 2019, the U.S. Army focused directly on modernization to maintain a technological edge over potential adversaries. Crystal Group’s new Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution is used to deliver with hardware-level protection of data classified as top-secret and below in dynamic environments and across multi-domain battlefields.

Global Rugged Display Market: Key Development

In Oct 2019, Samsung introduced a new rugged Smartphone at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference. The latest of Samsung’s field-ready devices, the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro is purpose-built, equipped with Push-to-Talk capability, and keeps information storage compliant and secure.

In Aug 2018, Crystal Group Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, introduced Crystal Group PASS Platform Agnostic Security Solutions at the Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) worldwide conference in Omaha, Nebraska.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Rugged Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Rugged Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Rugged Display Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Rugged Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Rugged Display Market

Global Rugged Display Market, By Product

• Smartphone & Handheld Computer

• Tablet PC

• Panel PC & Mission-Critical Display

• Laptop & Notebook

• Avionics Display

• Vehicle-Mounted Computer

Global Rugged Display Market, By Size

• Less than 10 Inches

• 10 to 15 Inches

• More than 15 Inches

Global Rugged Display Market, By Level of Ruggedness

• Ultra-Rugged

• Fully Rugged

• Semi-Rugged

Global Rugged Display Market, By Operating System

• Android

• Windows

• Others

Global Rugged Display Market, By Industry

• Automotive & Transportation

• Government, Defense, & Aerospace

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Others

Global Rugged Display Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Rugged Display Market, Key Players

• Sparton Corporation

• Xplore Technologies Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Getac Technology Corporation

• Samsung Group

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Bluestone Technology Ltd

• Chassis Plans

• Sonim Technologies Inc.

• Kyocera Corporation

• ITech

• Neuro Logic Systems

• Avdor

