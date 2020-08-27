Global Rugged Electronics Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, End User, and Region

Global Rugged Electronics Market was valued US$ 10.80 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 19.30 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.65 % during a forecast period.

The rugged electronics are the electronic components, portable devices and other electronic devices, which are designed to work in harsh/ challenging environment without disturbing the performance of the devices.

Global Rugged Electronics Market, Dynamics:

An increase in the demand of rugged cameras and drones in military and defense sector is one of the key drivers in the global rugged electronics market. Also, growing applications area of stretchable electronics in healthcare sector and deployment of grade and blower fans in automotive industry are propelling the global market growth. An implementation of robots in various end–user industries is also driving the growth of the global rugged electronics market.

However, despite the rise in adoption of the rugged electronics sector in as number of industries, the sector continues to miss out on individual electronics customers are expected to limit the global market growth.

Global Rugged Electronics Market, Segment Analysis:

The rugged hand held devices are expected to grow at a 9.80 % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in demand for IoT devices are expected to boost the market growth. The rugged hand held devices are used in various industries like automotive, retail, agriculture, construction due to their ability to withstand in the harsh environment. Rugged smartphones are different from the normal smartphone in their ability to withstand various environmental conditions and delivers protection against high temperature, water, dust and vibration. There are several rugged phones are available in the market like CAT S61, CAT S41, Panasonic Toughpad FZ-E1.

The rise in demand for rugged electronics devices in the defense sector is expected to share significant growth in the global rugged electronics market. In the current market scenario, communication has taken a vital role because of the availability of the computer guided weaponry and rise in the usage of electronics devices in the combat system. The defense sector requires equipment, which can function at optimum conditions as at the height of the battle. An increase in the expenditure by numerous countries on making their defence sector smarter is expected to boost the growth in the market.

Global Rugged Electronics Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant position in the global rugged electronics market and is projected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. The growth the market is attributed to the factors like the presence of major industry players and the rise adoption of rugged electronics solutions by various industry verticals. Technology advancement in the rugged electronics and expenditure on the defense and military sector are expected to drive the regional market growth. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Asian governments have invested part of the wealth accumulated in strengthening their countries armed forces. An increase in the military expenditure is facilitating the modernization of armed force that is expected to increase the demand for rugged electronics devices.

Global Rugged Electronics Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the proiminent key players in the market are focusing on exploring new areas of opportunity and expantion of their geographical presence and consumer base. They are increasing their product offering by forming strategic collaboration and innovative product launching. For instance, In 2019, Juniper systems Inc. has launched two rugged handheld computers, which is equiped with a faster processor, large memeory capacity and 4G LTE capability.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Rugged Electronics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Rugged Electronics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Rugged Electronics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Rugged Electronics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Rugged Electronics Market

Global Rugged Electronics Market, By Product Type

• Rugged Industrial Computing

• Rugged Hand held Devices

• Rugged Tracking Devices

• Rugged Hardware Components

• Others (Security Cameras, Rugged Drones and Rugged Sensors)

Global Rugged Electronics Market, By End User

• Mining and Metal

• Power

• Chemical

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Defense

• Aerospace

• Others(Agriculture Construction, Field Services Forestry and Public Safety)

Global Rugged Electronics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Rugged Electronics Market

• General Dynamics Corporation

• General Micro Systems

• Germane Systems

• Kontron AG

• Leonardo DRS

• Mountain Secure Systems

• AdLink Technology Inc.

• Aqeri Holding AB

• Artesyn Embedded Technologies

• Chassis Plans LLC

• Comark Corporation

• Core Systems

• Crystal Group Inc.

• Curtiss Wright Controls Electronic Systems, Inc.

• NCS Technologies, Inc.

• Rave Computer Association, Inc.

• Rugged Science LLC

• Schneider Electric SE

• Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

• Siemens AG

• Systel, Inc.

• Themis Computer, Inc.

• Trenton Systems Inc.

• ZMicro, Inc.

