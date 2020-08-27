Solar Hybrid Inverter Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027 -BY Product, End-user, Sales Channel, and by Region.

Solar Hybrid Inverter Market is estimated to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 9.1%. The report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Solar Hybrid Inverter market

Hybrid means two dissimilar types of components performing efficiently the similar function. In solar applications, a Hybrid inverter merges the work of a grid-tied inverter and battery inverter.

Market Dynamics

The primary growth of the solar hybrid inverter market includes increasing expenditure in solar power systems and beneficial government initiatives and plans. These policies are likely to develop the solar hybrid inverter industry as these plans and policies will uplift the use of effective solar devices as well as solar hybrid inverters. Furthermore, a solar hybrid inverter is a solar hybrid (UPS) system with two inbuilt chargers known as grid chargers and solar chargers and give quick power supply in case of grid power failure.

The high cost and high maintenance of solar inverters are the main restraints that could hamper the growth of the solar hybrid inverter market. The growing demand for a polycrystalline solar panels is estimated to be a growth opportunity for solar hybrid inverter market major players.

Market Segmentation

The Solar Hybrid Inverter Market is segmented on the basis of Product (Single phase hybrid, Three Phase hybrid ), End-users ( Commercial, Residential, and others), by sales Channel (Direct and Indirect), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America). The commercial segment is expected to grow as these kinds of solar hybrid inverters are special in its ability to control the production of the PV panels in the wide range of implementations within the commercial approach. Furthermore, the additional financial support provided by the government for the distribution of alternative sources of energy such as solar panels will also contribute to the growth of the solar hybrid inverter market.

Regional Analysis

By Region Solar Hybrid Inverter Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific dominates the solar hybrid inverter market as many major solar hybrid manufacturers are enlarging their operations in the Asia Pacific as the Asia Pacific is a prospective market for solar hybrid inverters. A solar panel can offer a very cost-effective solution to energy needs. Importance of regulations that demand functional and workforce safety, an extension of power generation capabilities of plants, and decrease in the production and functioning costs of power plants due to advancements in technologies in developing economies of APAC are managing the growth of the solar inverter market in Asia Pacific regions.

Target Audience

• Manufacturing Companies of Solar hybrid Inverters

• Government and Research Organization

• Investors and Shareholders

• Associations for Renewables.

Key Development

ABB set foot into a contract to supply solar inverters for two solar photovoltaic plants, Jordan. This contract has profited ABB in nourishing its market in the Middle East, thereby increasing the local presence. Other key players are also introducing innovative products.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Solar Hybrid Inverter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Solar Hybrid Inverter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Solar Hybrid Inverter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Sales Channel, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Solar Hybrid Inverter Market make the report investor’s guide. ”

Scope of Solar Hybrid Inverter Market

Solar Hybrid Inverter Market, By Product

• Single Phase Hybrid

• Three Phase Hybrid

Solar Hybrid Inverter Market, By End User

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others

Solar Hybrid Inverter Market, By Sales Channel

• Direct

• Indirect

Solar Hybrid Inverter Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Solar Hybrid Inverter Market, Key Players

• Flin Energy (India)

• Havells (India)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• Microtek Inverters (India)

• Delta Energy Systems (Germany)

• Pure Volt (India)

• Su- kam Power systems (India)

• Redback Technologies (Australia)

• Luminous (India)

• EAST Group (China)

• KACO new energy (Germany)

• Tabuchi Electric (U.S)

• SolarEdge Technologies (Israel)

• Voltronic Power Technology (Taiwan)

• SolaX Power (China)

