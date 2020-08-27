Global Rugged Power Supply Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Component, System Type, Industry and Region

Global Rugged Power Supply Market has valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.40 % during a forecast period.

The rugged power supply is an electrical power unit, which deliveries durable power even in harsh environments like high altitude, extreme high and low temperatures, powerful shocks, and strong vibrations.

The rapid adoption of the technologies in the power industry is witnessing significant advancements in the rugged power supply market. A major change with the rapid increase in the adoption of next-generation power supply like renewable energy and microgrids is expected to boost the growth in the global rugged power supply market.

Increase the need for power supply in unpredictable climatic conditions, standardization of power supply products, and huge investments in defense sectors to safeguard national security are some of the driving factors behind the growth in the global rugged power supply market. On the other hand, budget constraints and lack of awareness across the developing economies are limiting the growth of the global rugged power supply market.

The AC/DC convertor is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period followed by the DC/AC converter. The growth in the market can be attributed to the strong revenue growth in power supplies for military communication devices and electronic components. The AC-DC power supplies are needed in several applications in the military sector.

The Military & Aerospace sector is expected to share significant market share in the global rugged power supply market. The Rugged power supply is extensively used in the military sector owing to its beneficial features like the ability to perform seamlessly in a variety of intense climates and harsh terrains.

The sector demands highly reliable power supply systems for military operations that need better durability, reliability, and ruggedness. Increasing demand for next-generation rugged power supplies for cell towers, communication equipment, networking, conferencing, SATCOM, storage, telecom equipment, and telecom machines applications are expected to contribute significant share in the global rugged power supply market.

North America is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global rugged power supply market.

The dominant position in the market is attributed to the development and adoption of innovative technologies in the field of electrical and electronics. The region has enormous potential for revenue generation in the rugged power supply market, predominantly from defense and manufacturing industry verticals. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for rugged power supply in the defense and telecommunication sector is projected to boost the growth in the rugged power supply market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global rugged power supply market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global rugged power supply market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Rugged Power Supply Market

Global Rugged Power Supply Market, By Type

• Programmable

• Non Programmable

Global Rugged Power Supply Market, By Component

• Hardware

o DC/AC Convertor

o AC/DC Convertor

o DC/DC Convertor

o EMI Filters

o Others

• Software

Global Rugged Power Supply Market, By System Type

• Discrete Power Supply System

• Integrated Power Modules

o Synchronous

o Non synchronous

Global Rugged Power Supply Market, By Industry

• Telecommunications

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical & Healthcare

• Military & Aerospace

• Transportation

• Lighting

• Other

Global Rugged Power Supply Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Rugged Power Supply Market

• Astrodyne TDI Power Supplies & EMI Filters

• Behlman Electronics, Inc.

• Cosel

• Dawn VME Products

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton Corporation

• Energy Technologies, Inc.

• Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc.

• General Electric

• Powerbox International AB

• Prime Power, Inc.

• Rantec Power Systems Inc.

• Siemens

• SynQor, Inc.

• Mean Well

• Milpower Source

• Abbott Technologies

• Advanced Conversion Technology

• Aegis Power Systems, Inc.

• AGMA Power Systems Ltd.

• AJ’s Power Source Inc.

• Artesyn

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Murata Power Solutions

• TDK-Lambda Americas Inc.

• VPT, Inc.

• XP Power

