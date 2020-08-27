Global Airships Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Construction type, Application and Region

Global Airships Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 195.48 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Global Airships Market Dynamics:

The growing need for surveillance and increasing use of airships for advertising to target large areas are the driving factors for airships market. Moreover, the requirement for monitoring of large areas is leading to the demand for economic methods of surveillance. Global airships have a lower maintenance cost and can monitor a large area by staying uplifted for long time periods. These factors are helping the demand for airships in surveillance applications. Additionally, the airships are being used as a mode of advertisement as they have the ability to stay up in the air with little or no movement which helps the advertisements to cover a larger target area. Furthermore, advertising on airships has been analyzed to be much more cost effective compared to other forms of advertising. The Global Airships Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional & country level.

Global Airships Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Global Airships Market is segmented by construction type, application, and region. Construction type classified into rigid, semi-rigid and non-rigid. An application is split into surveillance, research, commercial tours, advertisement, and cargo transport. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the construction type, a non-rigid airship is leading the global airship market and expected to reach at US$ XX.XX Mn by the end of the forecast period. The non-rigid airship in its simplest and easiest form is a streamlined envelope, containing the lifting gas, with a gondola suspended below it, containing the crew accommodation, propulsion, and fuel. Most gas airships nowadays are non-rigid, as of their comparative simplicity and sturdiness. The modern and advanced non-rigid or pressure airship maintains its shape solely by the pressure of the helium in the envelope, supplemented by an adjustable volume of air within internal ballonets.

On the basis of application, advertisement and surveillance segment has the maximum demand for global airships market. The demand in an advertisement is attributed to the large exposure gained owing to more area coverage of the advertisements displayed in the middle of the sky. Additionally, the increasing demand for safety has created the need for surveillance of large areas. These features are pushing the demand for airships in these segments.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

In terms of region, North America held the highest market share over the forecast period, driven by increased demand from the defense sector. In terms of growth rate, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period, due to rising demand for moving freight and increased used for advertisement. Key players operating in the global airship market are, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airborne Industries Inc., Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies, GEFA-FLUG GmbH, Information Systems Laboratories Inc., Shanghai Vantage Airship Manufacture Co. Ltd., Skyship Services Inc. and RosAero Systems s.r.a.

Global Airships Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Airships Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Airships Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Airships Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Airships Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Airships Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Airships Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Airships Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Airships Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Airships Market are,

Global Airships Market, by Construction type

• Rigid

• Semi Rigid

• Non-Rigid

Global Airships Market, by Application

• Surveillance

• Research

• Commercial Tours

• Advertisement

• Cargo Transport

Global Airships Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Airship Market are

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airborne Industries Inc.

• Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd.

• Lindstrand Technologies

• GEFA-FLUG GmbH

• Information Systems Laboratories Inc.

• Shanghai Vantage Airship Manufacture Co. Ltd.

• Skyship Services Inc.

• RosAero Systems s.r.a.

