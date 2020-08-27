Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by End user and Region

Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from 669.00 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

The automatic Fire sprinkler system is used as one of fire protection measure. Automatic Fire sprinkler system consists of the water supply system, providing the required pressure and flow to the water distribution piping system where the fire sprinklers are connected. Driving factor of the automatic fire sprinkler market is system can reduce the fire-related deaths and loss of property. Fire sprinkler systems are automatic and respond at all times. Sprinkler controlled fires shrink the demand for security as it minimizes intrusion opportunities. One of the major challenges of the market is its need for constant training and awareness of programs.

Global Automatic fire sprinkler market is segmented by product, end user and region. The product are classified into wet, dry, deluge, pre-action. End users are categorized into commercial, industrial and residential. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the product, wet pipe fire sprinkler systems segment is dominating the fire sprinkler systems market owing to their primary requirement in residential and commercial establishments. A wet pipe is efficient as they ensure a continuous supply of water through connectors and they are equipped with lesser components that reduce the chances of malfunctions. Furthermore, the lower cost of maintenance will also support the growth of the fire suppression systems market in this segment.

On the basis of an end user, commercial segment is account for XX % of market share of the fire sprinkler systems market, owing to the growing investments by the developing countries in the construction of like institutional buildings, manufacturing plants, and public infrastructure. Moreover, the construction of office spaces, shopping malls, airports, parking spaces, and airports and capacity expansion projects will also contribute to the growth of the fire suppression systems market in this end-user segment.

In terms of region, North America had XX % market share for automatic fire sprinklers system, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period. The U.S. Automatic fire sprinkler market alone holds the largest market globally accounting for more than one-third of the global market.

Key players operating on the market are, Signal Communications Corporation, Semco Maritime A/S, Consilium AB, Marioff Corporation, Johnson Controls, Knowsley SK Ltd., Space Age Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Halma PLC, Gentex Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automatic fire sprinkler Market Report

Global Automatic fire sprinkler market, by Product

• Wet pipe

• Dry pipe

• Deluge

• Pre-action

Global Automatic fire sprinkler market, by End user

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

Global Automatic fire sprinkler market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating on Global Automatic fire sprinkler market

• Signal Communications Corporation

• Semco Maritime A/S

• Consilium AB

• Marioff Corporation

• Johnson Controls

• Knowsley SK Ltd.

• Space Age Electronics Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Halma PLC

• Gentex Corporation.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automatic Fire Sprinkler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automatic Fire Sprinkler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automatic Fire Sprinkler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automatic Fire Sprinkler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automatic Fire Sprinkler by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

