Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Solution, by Application, Technique and Region

Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry was valued US$ 4.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Automation solutions increase the productivity and efficiency of mining operations and ensure equipment and manpower safety. The automation solutions market in the mining industry is driven by the emergence of remote monitoring for enhancing employee safety, growing the need for machine and process productivity.

Automated solutions provide a communication platform for humans to monitor and operate machines and equipment without being exposed to dangerous mining environments where the probability of encountering uncertainties is high. The challenges of the market are unreliable connectivity among master system and on-site operations. The emergence of intelligence solutions for labor safety measures is the key trend of the automation solution market in the mining industry.

Based on the solution, equipment automation is booming the automation solution market in the mining industry. Equipment automation is further segmented into autonomous trucks, remote control equipment, and teleported mining equipment. Autonomous trucks are used for implementation in underground and opencast mines. Corresponding to a GPS and mapping tools present in autonomous drills and shovels, these vehicles also possess a GPS, perception technology, and onboard intelligence that assist their autonomous operations.

Based on the application, coal mining is the most leading energy sources is compelling companies to look for prominent ways to reduce energy poverty and achieve substantial economic growth. Furthermore, the frequent changes in the climate and market dynamics are forcing companies to move towards clean technologies to supplementary tackle greenhouse emissions and promote energy efficiency. The prominence of coal in an extensive range of applications such as the production of steel, iron, power, and several others in the automation solution will drive the growth of the coal mining industry.

Region-wise, the automation solutions market in mining industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounted for the XX% market share in 2018. This growth is attributed to growing exploration activities in Australia and the presence of leading mining companies, which includes Rio Tinto, Fortes cue Metals Group, and BHP Billiton. Emerging economies and the rise in the transition from manual cognitive work to automated cognitive work are anticipated to boost the growth of the automation solution market in the mining industry during the forecast period.

Major Key players operating in this market are ABB, ANDRITZ, Emerson Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and Schneider Electric. Manufacturers in the Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry are,

Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry, by Solution

• Software

• Service

• Equipment automation

Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry, by Application

• Metal mining

• Mineral mining

• Coal mining

Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry, by Technique

• Underground mining

• Surface mining

Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry

• ABB

• ANDRITZ

• Emerson Electric

• Honeywell

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens

• Schneider Electric.

