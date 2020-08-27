Global Bottle Blowing Machines Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Technology, Machine type, Material type, End use and by Region

Global Bottle Blowing Machines Market was value US$ 2.1Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.0Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.56%.Global Bottle Blowing Machines Market, by Machine typeBottle blowing machine market is fully into the era of automation, as the downstream market transformation and upgrading along with the labor cost is higher and higher. Automation, integration of bottle blowing machines became the first selection of various manufacturers.

Bottle blowing machine market is driven by a comprise the requirement to curtail costs, expansion and improved usage of shifting commodity cost, increased competition from the other key players, and strength of private label brands in the bottle blowing machine market globally. Production of huge uncontrollable waste is the major restraint of the market. Opportunities faced by the bottle blowing market are a combination of plastic recycling which is an efficient and environmentally friendly practice and manufacturers are now focusing on incorporating new technologies.

Semi-automatic machines dominated the segment in 2017 due to its suitable for flexible production of small quantity and various bottle shape, the wide range of applications, and meet customer needs. Semi-Automated bottle blow molding machine is suitable for producing PET plastic containers and bottles. It is widely used to produce the mineral water, carbonated bottle, pesticide bottle oil bottle cosmetics, and wide-mouth bottle.

Food & beverages industry accounted for a major share in the bottle blowing market. Increased demand for ready-to-drink beverages is the major contributor to the dominance of end-use segment in the global market.

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) material type segment is leading the bottle blowing market globally. Due to better properties of PET, for instance, durability, flexibility, and reliability. Pet bottle blowing machine, equipment’s are one of the high precision and speedy to make, bottles used for water, carbonated drinks etc. With low cost, high efficiency, easy operation, and easy maintenance, with an automatic technological process.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific bottle blowing machine market is projected to increase at the significant rate in the future years due to increasing investments by the European companies, particularly in the APAC region. It is also predicted that China will be the largest importer of plastic bottles and will probably keep hold of the most top importer position in the upcoming future.

Global bottle blowing machine market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global bottle blowing machine market, Global Pet Industries Pvt. Ltd., SIPA S.p.A., Pet All Manufacturing Inc., Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd, Mahalaxmi Pet Machines, KENPLAS Industry Ltd, Quinko Fujian Machinery Industrial Co Ltd, Parker Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd., Demark Holding Group , Zhejiang East Zhouqiang Plastic & Mould Industry Co. Ltd., KHS GmbH, Sidel , Golfang Mfg. & Development Co., Ltd., SMI S.p.A., Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd, Krones AG , Sacmi Imola S.C, Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd., Chumpower Machinery Corp and Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc.

Scope of Global Bottle Blowing Machines Market

Global Bottle Blowing Machines Market, by Technology

• Extrusion Blowing Machine

• Injection Blowing Machine

• Injection Stretch Blowing Machine

Global Bottle Blowing Machines Market, by Machine type

• Automatic

• Semi-automatic

Global Bottle Blowing Machines Market, by Material type

• PE

• PVC

• PET

• Others

Global Bottle Blowing Machines Market, by End use

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Consumer Goods

Global Bottle Blowing Machines Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Bottle Blowing Machine Market

• Global Pet Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• SIPA S.p.A.

• Pet All Manufacturing Inc.

• Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Mahalaxmi Pet Machines

• KENPLAS Industry Ltd.

• Quinko Fujian Machinery Industrial Co Ltd

• Parker Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Demark Holding Group

• Zhejiang East Zhouqiang Plastic & Mould Industry Co. Ltd.

• KHS GmbH

• Sidel

• Golfang Mfg. & Development Co., Ltd.

• SMI S.p.A.

• Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Krones AG

• Sacmi Imola S.C.

• Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.

• Chumpower Machinery Corp

• Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc.

